Hutchinson High School, leading by four points early in the third quarter, stalled against a tough Salina Central defense, as the Mustangs rolled to a 63-42 victory in Hutchinson on Friday night.

The Salthawks (1-7, 0-5) did not have a field goal from inside the 3-point arc in the final two quarters, with their only baskets after halftime coming on 3s.

A 13-2 run to close the first half put the Salthawks up 26-24 at the break. Central responded with a 20-5 run that included nine points from David Grammer and six for Harper Williams.

The Mustangs finished the night with 12 3-pointers and also had three three-point plays. Grammer had nine of his team's 11 points in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 25.

Tate Webster led the Salthawks with 20 points.

