Salina native and local basketball legend Hannah Mortimer will be performing with the world famous Harlem Globetrotters at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Tony's Pizza Events Center. Mortimer is the 17th female player in the 92 year history of the Globetrotters.

Mortimer is a graduate of Southeast of Saline High School and attended Brown Mackie College in Salina, where as a college freshman and sophomore, she led the region in scoring, three-point and free throw percentage. This earned her a scholarship at Wichita State University, where she graduated with honors and earned a degree in psychology.

After graduating from WSU, Mortimer gained internet notoriety by sharing videos of her basketball dribbling and spinning abilities.

Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters game start at $24 and are available at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com, at the box office or by calling 1-888-826-SHOW (7469).