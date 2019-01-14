Beekeeping is a fun and worthwhile hobby that can produce a product that can be enjoyed by not only by one person but many. It can be also a productive business for the keepers themselves.

The Basics of Beekeeping sponsored by K-State Research and Extension Councils of Ford and Clark County, and Bank of Ashland will be presented on Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m., at the Ford County Fairgrounds at 901 West Park Street in Dodge City.

Speakers for the event are Steve and Becky Tipton, and Jim Kellie of the Kansas Honey Producers Association. They will presenting the following topics: bee biology, bee acquisition, seasonal management of bees, and bee hive location.

There will be no charge for the meal.

They would ask for a complimentary RSVP for the meal.

Please call or email your RSVP to Brice Gibson, Ag and Natural Resources Extension Agent, Clark County, at 620-635-2811 or begibson@ksu.edu by Jan. 15.

Kansas State University is committed to making its services, activities and program accessible to all participants. If you have special requirements due to physical, vision, or hearing disability, contact Gibson, 620-635-2811 or Michelle White-Godinet, assistant director of Affirmative Action, Kansas State University, (TDD) 785-532-4807.

Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service Kansas State University is an equal opportunity employer and provider.