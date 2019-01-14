A special presentation honoring those who made the bar renovation possible was held last week at the Pratt Elks Lodge.

A bar renovation has been completed for the Pratt Elks Lodge #1451 and a special presentation was made earlier this week in honor of those involved with the project.

Dale Withers was recognized for his financial donation. Mike Baird with Pratt Furniture and Carpet provided the remodeling work for the main focal point in the lounge area. The bar top was replaced from the aging formica counter with an epoxy finish in a “marble” design. The old oak cabinets were replaced with new oak cabinets and painted. Lastly, the gold glitter padding on the bar front was updated to brick wainscoting.

Elks Lodge members Mark McManaman and Doug McEntarfer donated new TV’s for the lounge.

Kim DeClue from the Chamber of Commerce was in attendance for the presentation of cornhole boards to Dale Withers as a thank you for his monetary contribution. They were hand-made by Mike Baird in the same design/finish as the bar and included the Southwest Truck Parts logo.