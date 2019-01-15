Prairie View Inc. is marking 65 years of serving people's mental health needs in 2019.

Originally called Prairie View Hospital, the facility opened on March 15, 1954, with 15 staff members.

"We started out just as a psychiatric, inpatient hospital," said Publisher/Brand Manager Sara Lyon.

The motivation for the construction of a psychiatric hospital came after Mennonites served as conscientious objectors during World War II. Seeing how the facilities were understaffed and poorly run, several faith-based mental hospitals across the United States were started.

"They came back after their service was done and said, 'we need to come up with an alternative so that people can be cared for in a Christ-like way,'" said Director of Advancement Eric Schrag.

Mennonites were challenged to raise $200,000 to build Prairie View, while the Newton Chamber of Commerce gave $5,300 to the project.

"Initially, Prairie View sought to serve the Mennonite constituency geographically covering one-third of the US," Schrag said.

A few years after its opening, that focus was narrowed to serving those in Kansas of any faith. Prairie View continued to expand its services to include outpatient therapy. It is now the community mental health center for Harvey, McPherson and Marion counties.

Prairie View currently employs 350 people across its five locations in Newton, McPherson, Hillsboro and Wichita. In 2017, it served over 10,000 clients, providing $1.3 million in charitable care for uninsured or underinsured individuals and answering over 6,000 calls on its crisis line.

The not-for-profit facility now aids those with depression, anxiety, stress, anger, dementia, sexuality, grief, family or marriage issues, cognitive disorders, autism, alcohol addiction and substance abuse issues.

Prairie View has an operating budget of around $20 million and received nearly $650,000 in grants and donations in 2017. To mark its anniversary, Prairie View began a campaign on Jan. 1 to raise $65,000 in 65 days.

Along with its inpatient and outpatient programs, Prairie View has Turning Point, a psychiatric residential treatment facility for children ages 10-17 with behavioral and/or emotional treatment needs.

Children from Turning Point — and others referred by their school district — attend school on Prairie View's campus.

"The goal is not to have them come to school here for forever, but to get their issues dealt with or their medications managed or some therapies in place so that they can acclimate back into their regular school setting," Schrag said.

Prairie View also aids the aging population around the area.

"We go out to long-term care facilities and help residents there with their mental health needs," Lyon said.

On its Newton campus, Prairie View features an adventure course that is available to outside groups.

"It's open to any kind of group for either a half day or a full day on the course," Lyon said.

"A lot of people don't know about it, but it's great for team building," Schrag said.

Prairie View works to provide a holistic approach to mental health care and has navigated the shifting landscape of federal funding and insurance requirements over the decades.

"One of our biggest successes is that we're still here and we're still growing in a challenging field," Schrag said. "...Health care is just constantly changing and it's based so much on funding and support."

Prairie View's annual banquet will be held in March with Kevin Hines, one of the few survivors of a suicide attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge, as the featured speaker.

A Beautiful View, Prairie View's annual fine art fundraiser and exhibition, will be held on June 6 at the Prairie View Recreation Center.

"We invite artists who either have a connection to Prairie View or mental health in general ... to submit artwork. We'll display it and sell it and the proceeds go back into Prairie View to assist others with addictions and mental health issues," Lyon said. "It's become our biggest event of the year."

Each piece of art is accompanied by a biography of the artist.

"It's really powerful to have these people come forward and talk about something that is so personal to them and how mental health has impacted them; how Prairie View has transformed their life," Lyon said.

For more information about Prairie View Inc. visit prairieview.org or call 316-284-6400.