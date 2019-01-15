BELOIT BOYS 55, SE SALINE 47: At Sterling, the second meeting this season between the Beloit and Southeast of Saline boys was considerably closer than the first, with Beloit finally getting some separation in the second half of Monday’s game at the Sterling Invitational.

With the win, Beloit (9-1) advances to the tournament semifinals to face Smoky Valley in a 5:30 p.m. contest Thursday. Southeast of Saline (2-7) will play Lyons in a consolation semifinal at 4 p.m. today at Sterling College.

Southeast lost to Beloit 65-35 when the teams met in mid-December. Beloit led 25-23 at halftime on Monday, was up by eight points after three quarters and extended that lead to as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Vincent Palen had 14 points, Hudson Smith 11 and Hayden Budke 10 for Beloit. Southeast got 16 points from Eli Harris, who was 7 of 10 from the field, and 11 points from Jaxson Gebhardt.

SE SALINE GIRLS 47, SMOKY VALLEY 27: At Sterling, Southeast of Saline broke open a close game in the third quarter and pulled away for a victory in the opening round of the Sterling Invitational on Monday night.

Southeast (6-3) will play in the tournament’s championship semifinals against Sterling, a 59-21 winner over Lyons. That contest will be played at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Sterling High School, with the winner advancing to Friday’s tourney championship game.

The Trojans led Smoky Valley (3-6) by four points, 19-15 at halftime, but outscored the Vikings 12-2 in the third period.

Southeast got 15 points and 12 rebounds from Molly Chitty and Karsyn Schlesinger had 11 points and seven rebounds. The Trojans also got eight points and seven rebounds from Madison Fear, with Keely Orr adding seven points and eight boards. Southeast finished with a 45-26 rebounding advantage

Kerington Haxton had eight points and Claire Broxterman seven for Smoky Valley.