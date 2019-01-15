

Celebration Centre Dances: 7-10 p.m. today, Celebration Centre & Bar K Bar Arena, 1145 U.S. 56, Lyons. Cost: $6. Celebrate the oldies at this live music dance held every third Tuesday.

Reno County Early Childhood Community Screening: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Abundant Life Community Childcare, 1505 E 20th Ave, Hutchinson. Hosted by Hey Little Hutch. Free screenings for children ages birth to 2.5 years old in the following areas: hearing, vision, height, weight, social/emotional, motor, speech/language, thinking and reasoning. Screening times are 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m.

Railroad Depots: 7 p.m. today, Newton Public Library, 720 N Oak St, Newton. "Railroad Depots of Harvey, Butler, McPherson, Marion, Reno & Sedgwick Counties" is the subject of a presentation by J. Harvey Koehn. Depots were once an icon of a community when passenger train service was a vital form of transportation.

Pride Meetings: 6 p.m. today, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. Bring your ideas and help us make this year's Pride unforgettable. Bring a friend and make an impact in your community with us.

