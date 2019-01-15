Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 300 blk E. 17th.

Officers took a Miscellaneous report in the 1200 blk S. G.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 400 blk E. 9th.

Officers responded to an Unattended Death in the 500 blk N. High.

Officers assisted Outside Agency in the 200 blk N. C.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 400 blk S. C.

Officers investigated Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage to Property in the 300 blk S. C.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 1000 blk N. Olive.

Injury Accident involving a vehicle driven by Riley C. Smith, 19, and an unattended vehicle owned by Travis E. Fox.

Smith was issued a Notice to Appear for Driving While License Suspended and Inattentive Driving.