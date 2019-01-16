Makol Mawien's days of towering over his Kansas State teammates on the floor are over, and he couldn't be happier about it.

After spending the past month as the Wildcats' lone big man in a four-guard lineup, his post partner is back.

The return of Big 12 preseason player of the year Dean Wade not only gives Mawien and the Wildcats some much-needed help in the middle, but also a versatile offensive threat to occupy opposing defenses all over the floor.

"I'd say it opens (the offense) up a little more because Dean can shoot as well as be in the post," said Mawien, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior, who averages 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. "He brings more attention, not just (away) from me, but the rest of the guys who are on the court.

"It's a plus for everybody."

The 6-10, 228-pound Wade leads the Wildcats in rebounding with 7.9 a game and is second in scoring at 12.4. And that after he scored just two points last Saturday at Iowa State in his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for six games.

The Wildcats won that game, 58-57, on a Barry Brown layup with four seconds left, pushing their record to 12-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12. They will try to make it three in a row at 6 tonight when they face No. 20-ranked Oklahoma (13-3, 2-2) at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

Wade played 22 minutes at Iowa State, contributing a late basket and a game-high nine rebounds. He also was a factor on the defensive end, where Iowa State shot 42 percent and had just seven offensive rebounds.

That may be where Mawien appreciates Wade's presence the most. With the smaller lineup, the four guards frequently switched screens, occasionally leaving Mawien with a mismatch.

"I'd say it helps a lot," Mawien said. "Because most of the bigs we play against, now Dean and I can switch and we'll be OK on defense.

"When there's another big man on the court it's much easier to switch."

K-State coach Bruce Weber said he expects Mawien ultimately to benefit on the offensive end, too. Wade is one of the team's best passers as well as a most accurate 3-point shooter at 40 percent.

"I hope it frees him up, too, because people worry about Dean," Weber said. "Maybe we can get the ball inside to him.

"He had some opportunities the other day where he got it swiped (and) he's got to finish some of those plays. With Dean in the high post or out on the court, you hope it opens space up, just like it opens driving lanes for Barry (Brown), you hope it opens up more space for Mak inside."

Brown, the Big 12 player of the week after averaging 26 points with game-winning baskets both against West Virginia and Iowa State, doesn't expect a healthy Wade to diminish Mawien's role.

"We still need Mak and we're going to give him the ball," Brown said. "We still want him to finish.

"Maybe it affects his touches because Dean's going to get some, too, obviously, but as far as his role and the things we still look for him to do is pretty similar."

Mawien finished right at his average against Iowa State with Wade in the lineup, scoring seven points and grabbing five rebounds.

Another benefit would be the option of playing backup post Levi Stockard alongside either Wade or Mawien, where with Wade out Weber seldom used two big men at the same time.

"If we have foul trouble, I could see myself on the court as the same time as Levi," Mawien said. "(But) I don't think my game will change a lot.

"I have played with Dean for a full year, so I think the chemistry will still be there."