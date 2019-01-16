Sherdeill H. Breathett Sr., a bi-vocational pastor from Wichita, will speak in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center at Bethel College in North Newton.

Being the keynote speaker for a Martin Luther King Jr. day observancea is not new for Breathett, who was the keynote speaker at the Kansas State Capitol for the 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Breathett serves as lead pastor for ROCK Christian Fellowship (RCF), 2017 New Church Plant in Wichita. Being a dual vocational person, he also serves as the Medical Administrator for the Division of Corrections for Sedgwick County, Kansas Government.

Breathett was recently listed in the INGRAM'S 2018 Kansas City's business Magazine; as one of the “50 Kansans you should know," also awarded the 2016 Wichita Business Journal Leader in Diversity Award and 2015 recipient of the following awards: Wichita Chapter NAACP "Clergy of the Year," Butler Community College Advance Kansas “Diversity," and the Sedgwick County Black Republican “Community Mentoring."





When Sherdeill Breathett talks, you simply have to listen,” the Ingrams.com sketch says. “His is the kind of voice you expect you’d hear on Judgment Day. But then he laughs, and you can feel that smile and you know you’re talking to a friend.”



Breathett’s “passion for preaching,” the Ingrams.com sketch continues, doesn’t only encompass the gospel – it also extends to “our need to educate our youth, give them a moral compass and help them succeed.”

Breathett has won numerous awards including the 2001 Big Brothers and Big Sisters "Match of the Month and of the Year Awards”. He has experience in establishing foreign trade general purpose zones, minor boundary modifications, sub-zones and major boundary modifications. He's a member of the National Association of Foreign Trade Zones (NAFTZ). He is also a certified Business Retention Professional and a member of the International Economic Development Coalition (IEDC).

In 2000 he was the recipient of two local awards; The “Excellence in Public Service Award" and the Sigma Gamma Rho "Eagle Award" as a community leader. Recently nominated as one of 32 local “Heroes," has made numerous professional appearances and was a three year participant in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Summer Football Camp.

He currently serves on several boards including: Mennonite Housing, Board Chairman; Real Men, Real Hero's, Inc.(RMRH) former President; Kansas African American Affairs Commissioner, Governor's Appointment; Sedgwick County Sheriff's Citizen's Advisory Council Member.

Breathett and his wife, Genise, have been married for more than 30 years and are the parents of five and grandparents of seven. The Wichita community has been his home the past 28 years. He's originally from Illinois and a graduate from the public schools system.