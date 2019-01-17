Thursday

Jan 17, 2019 at 12:03 AM Jan 17, 2019 at 12:04 AM


Schedules, TV listings, results

 

TV GUIDE

CHANNEL GUIDE

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech

7 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan State at Nebraska

8 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

ESPN2 — Stanford at Washington

ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford

9 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon State at Arizona State

10 p.m.

ESPNU — BYU at Pepperdine

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan State

6 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State

SEC — Georgia at Missouri

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Iowa

8 p.m.

SEC — Tennessee at Alabama

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, first round, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship, first round, Dominican Republic

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Desert Classic, first round, La Quinta, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, Ka'upulehu, Hawaii

9 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour Golf: Singapore Open, second round, Singapore

2 a.m. (FRIDAY)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, third round, Abu Dhabi

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBA — New York at Washington

6 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Indiana

8:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Chicago at NY Rangers

TENNIS

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open: Day 5, third round

2 a.m. (FRIDAY)

ESPN2 — Australian Open: Day 5, third round

BASKETBALL

High school

Wednesday's Scores

BOYS

Chase 50, Lincoln 45

Cornerstone Family 66, Valley Falls 62

Hyman Brand 58, Ozanam, Mo. 50

Olathe West 63, Topeka West 56

Pleasant Ridge 48, Atchison County 37

Chaparral Roadrunner Classic

Quarterfinal

Belle Plaine 77, Mulvane 50

Clearwater 62, Chaparral 57

Cougar Classic

Consolation Semifinal

Solomon 57, Herington 29

Wakefield 37, Peabody-Burns 25

Semifinal

Elyria Christian 36, Centre 33

Marion 55, Rural Vista 46

Northern Plains League Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Wilson 69, Thunder Ridge 50

Semifinal

Osborne 53, Lakeside 29

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 56, Southern Cloud 34

Royal Valley Panther Classic Tournament

Chapman 50, Wabaunsee 30

Tonganoxie Invitational

Consolation Semifinal

DeSoto 64, Metro Academy 44

Maranatha Academy 72, Wamego 63

Semifinal

Bonner Springs 46, Tonganoxie 33

Eudora 61, Olathe West 59

Twin Valley League Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Axtell 55, Frankfort 31

Valley Heights 44, Washington County 39

Consolation

Doniphan West 44, Onaga 31

Semifinal

Clifton-Clyde 56, BV Randolph 42

Hanover 55, Centralia 41

GIRLS

Lawrence 51, St. Teresa's Academy, Mo. 47

Olathe West 63, Topeka West 56

Perry-Lecompton 65, Rossville 34

Basehor-Linwood Tournament=

Benton, Mo. 65, Ottawa 17

Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 67, Holton 39

KC Piper 60, Basehor-Linwood 31

Olathe North 35, Blue Valley 20

Bill Hansen Memorial Tournament

Purple Pool

Carthage, Mo. 61, Pittsburg 52

White Pool

Carl Junction, Mo. 55, Chanute 41

Cougar Classic

Consolation Semifinal

Elyria Christian 44, Peabody-Burns 10

Wakefield 26, Marion 20

Semifinal

Herington 52, Centre 44

Rural Vista 51, Solomon 32

KA-MO Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

BV West 52, KC Turner 28

Semifinal

BV North 65, Lee's Summit North, Mo. 31

SM West 42, Staley, Mo. 39, OT

McLouth Invitational Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Riverside 42, KC Christian 26

Northern Plains League Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Lakeside 40, Southern Cloud 30

Semifinal

Osborne 44, Sylvan-Lucas 42

Thunder Ridge 48, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 28

Royal Valley Panther Classic Tournament

Royal Valley 49, Santa Fe Trail 29

Wabaunsee 62, Chapman 39

Southeast Lancer Classic=

Consolation Semifinal

Columbus 65, Pierce City, Mo. 35

Jayhawk Linn 35, Erie 34

Semifinal

Baxter Springs 53, Southeast 30

Parsons 36, St. Paul 33, OT

Twin Valley League Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal

Axtell 40, BV Randolph 34

Valley Heights 49, Doniphan West 39

Consolation

Linn 30, Onaga 23

Semifinal

Frankfort 52, Centralia 51

Hanover 60, Clifton-Clyde 41