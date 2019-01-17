Hutchinson High School, Central Christian and Trinity Catholic and are among area teams swinging back into action tonight.

Here’s a look at they tournaments stand:

Tournament of Champions

The HHS boys travel west in search of a second win, facing host Dodge City at 7 p.m. to open the Tournament of Champions at the United Wireless Arena. The Salthawks are 1-7 on the season, while Dodge City is 5-3.

Burrton Invitational

Central Christian will face undefeated Inman at 6 p.m. in semifinal action.

The Cougars (7-3) beat Burrton 62-53 in Monday's first-round game, and Inman (10-0) defeated Fairfield 62-13. Little River faces Berean Academy at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal, each with 8-3 records on the line.

Little River topped Goessel 67-60 and Berean won 59-17 over Pretty Prairie in Tuesday's first-round games. Goessel (3-6) plays Pretty Prairie (5-5) in the 4:30 p.m. consolation round.

Sterling Invitational

The Trinity boys and girls both play in semifinal games tonight against Hugoton in their respective brackets of the Sterling Invitational.

The Trinity girls advanced by knocking off Sunrise Christian Academy 67-55 in Tuesday’s first round for the Celtics’ second win of the season. Trinity (2-5) will play in a 6 p.m. semifinal today. The Hugoton girls (4-3) advanced by slipping past Beloit (5-3) 69-68 in overtime.

Southeast of Saline (6-1) meets Sterling (5-3) at 4:30 p.m. in the other semifinal. Action begins with the 3 p.m. consolation game matching Sunrise (9-3) and Beloit (5-3).

In the boys’ bracket, the Celtics come off Tuesday night’s 79-26 first-round victory over Sunrise Christian. They play Hugoton, a 72-54 winner over Sterling, in the 7 p.m. semifinal. Both teams are 5-2.

Smoky Valley (4-3) meets Beloit (8-0) in the 5:30 p.m. semifinal. Sterling (2-6) plays Sunrise (1-7) at 4 p.m in the consolation game.

Rupp Tournament

The Wildcats raised their record to 7-3 with Monday’s 57-45 win over Rose Hill in the first round of the 49th Annual Adolph Rupp Boys’ Basketball Tournament at Halstead. They’re off until Friday, when they face Andale (7-1) in a 6 p.m. semifinal. Andale stopped Garden Plain 72-37 in its tournament opener.

Cheney (8-2) takes on Halstead (7-3) in the other semifinal. Cheney beat Winfield 68-48 and Halstead topped Minneapolis 49-42 in Tuesday’s first-round games.

The consolation bracket plays tonight, matching Garden Plain (1-8) against Rose Hill (6-4) at 6 p.m. and Winfield (1-7) against Minneapolis (7-3) at 7:30.