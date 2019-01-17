It's early morning. At the south end of the bigger pond, a sandhill crane takes high steps in shallow water. In winter, cranes come over from the river.

Soon the crane lifted one leg gingerly and jabbed his beak into the water. Up he came with a small fish.

Today I count at least 400 geese on and around the pond. Some groups are flying in. They are noisy as they fly in as if seeking extra attention. They land with the front of their feet tilted up. It reminds me of when I learned to water ski. Your skis are turned upward.

Trees of all sizes are numerous in the park. This time of year, most have no leaves. There are some exceptions. The evergreens are fully clothed as well as the pin oaks. In most of the naked trees, huge bird nests can be seen.

A car pulls up and two small children jump out. They have come to feed the geese. The birds know what's coming. They rush toward the children. Their mother hands the children pieces of bread. The birds crowd around. Some are quite aggressive. The younger child drops the bread.

Frost covers everything. The ground glitters like it's covered with small diamonds.

Out on the pond the water is partially covered with ice. Small ice islands float around. Geese ride on some.

There is lone fisherman trying his luck.

"Catch anything?" I ask him.

"No. I haven't been here long though, but it's too cold. I don't think I'll stay long."

I see his breath when he says, "Goodbye."

Surely no one is playing golf today, but as I make the circle drive around the course, I see two hardy souls. They are on a practice green though. There are cars parked around the clubhouse. I imagine since it's so cold out, the folks inside are just shooting the breeze.

Lots of squirrels call Carey Park home. The minute a car pulls up, they run out like the geese, but they are easily outnumbered and runoff. Now and then they are closer to the approaching car and dart out beating the closest geese and ducks.

When snow falls, it covers everything. Several inches sit on top of the bridge rails. When the wind comes up, little puffs of white, resembling smoke, raise from the rails.

Winter is a peaceful, quiet time in Carey Park.

