GIRLS SUMMARIES



SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 54, HUGOTON 47

HUGOTON (4-6)

Hamlin 2-13 0-0 6, M.McClure 7-15 1-4 17, Kelley 2-7 0-3 5, Beard 1-6 2-4 4, Johnson 76-13 2-4 14, Guzman 0-2 0-0 0, T.McClure 0-1 0-0 0, Haar 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-57 6-17 47.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (7-4)

Tillberg 2-12 3-6 7, Kaniper 0-1 0-0 0, Orr 5-8 4-4 14, Schlesener 2-9 6-6 11, Chitty 9-12 0-0 18, Meares 0-2 0-0 0, Fear 1-2 0-0 2, Pohl 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-49 13-16 54.

Hugoton 14 9 15 9 — 47

SE Saline 17 8 16 13 — 54

3-point goals—H 5-20 (Hamlin 2-11, M.McClure 2-3, Kelley 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Guzman 0-1, T.McClure 0-1), SES 1-5 (Tillberg 0-3, Schlesener 1-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—H 28 (Beard 13), SES 39 (Chitty 11). Assists—H 10 (M.McClure 4), SES 16 (Tillberg 7). Turnovers—H 12, SES 19. Total fouls—H 13, SES 17.



ROYAL VALLEY 44, CHAPMAN 39

Royal Valley 15 10 6 13 — 44

Chapman 10 4 11 14 — 39

Royal Valley—Albright 4, Saia 2, M.Irving 7, W.Irving 2, Thomas 21, Braxterman 8.

Chapman—Kirkpatrick 15, Adams 2, Suther 2, Bledsoe 20.



WICHITA SUNRISE 61, SMOKY VALLEY 34

Smoky Valley 3 11 10 10 — 34

Wichita Sunrise 11 22 13 15 — 61

Smoky Valley—Brumbaugh 3, Gerlach 2, KiHaxton 3, KeHaxton 5, Ryan 2, Sjorgren 3, Ryals 3, Bryant 4, Broxterman 9.

Wichita Sunrise—Anes 17, Kucinskaite 12, Kazimierowicz 18, Juresiute 6, Cavitt 4, Jones 2, Nworie 2.



HILLSBORO 61, REMINGTON 48

Hillsboro 14 20 9 18 —61

Remington 12 17 8 11 — 48

Hillsboro—Werth 18, Funk 2, Kleiner 19, Ediger 3, Saunder 10, Berens 8, Weisbeck 1.

Remington—Wedel 2, Hamilton 11, Thunberg 5, Henley 1, Regehr 14, Entz 8, Wiebe 5, Hilgenfeld 2.



REPUBLIC COUNTY 33, HOLCOMB 23

Republic County 5 8 6 14 — 33

Holcomb 9 5 4 5 — 23

Republic County—Lewellyn 2, Wheeler 3, Hansen 17, Wilber 1, Jensik 8, Gardner 2.

Holcomb—Mader 4, Jones 3, Rupp 2, M.Ruda 5, Teeter 4, Holliday 3, N.Ruda 2.



HESSTON 52, CLAY CENTER 40

Hesston 6 12 13 21 — 52

Clay Center 10 9 8 13 —40

Hesston—Yoder 5, Kaiser 25, Vogt 8, Ferralez 6, Schilling 5, Martin 2, Deegan 1.

Clay Center—Franson 2, Liby 6, Craig 3, Mullin 10, Edwards 12, Hammel 7.

BENNINGTON 29, WICHITA CLASSICAL 17

Bennington 8 10 9 2 — 29

ICT Classical 7 6 0 4 — 17

Bennington—Trout 2, Stanley 7, Kind 6, Wilson 2, Robinson 8, Lawson 4.

Wichita Classical—Dolloff 3, Siple 6, H.Black 3, Tilma 5.



BELOIT 78, LYONS 53

Lyons 13 9 15 16 — 53

Beloit 19 13 23 23 — 78

Lyons—Carrera 4, Stansbury 5, Arriola 6, Konda 3, Martinez 1, Valenzuela 13, Vargas 9, Belote 7, Stover 5.

Beloit—Boeve 4, Schroeder 7, Hewitt 1, Meier 27, Aarsmith 1, Larson 11, T.Ehlers 1, Cooper 14, Mihm 2, L.Ehler 2, Barrett 8.





BOYS SUMMARIES



SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 63, STERLING 56

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (3-8)

Eklund 0 2-2 2, Whittecar 3 0-0 7, Gebhardt 3 7-9 14, Banks 2 5-8 9, Stumpf 0 0-0 0, Harris 2 1-2 5, McKnight 2 5-6 10, Montgomery 5 3-6 16. Totals 17 23-33 63.

STERLING (2-10)

Dutton 6 0-0 14, Comley 1 2-2 4, Surface 6 8-9 21, Myers 4 3-7 11, Ochs 0 0-2 0, Birzer 1 0-2 2, Royer 0 1-2 1, Weigel 0 3-4 3, Oden 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 17-28 56.

SE Saline 14 15 15 19 — 63

Sterling 16 9 12 19 — 56

3-point goals—SES 6 (Montgomery 3, Whittecar 1, Gebhardt 1, McKnight 1), ST 3 (Dutton 2, Surface 1). Total fouls—SES 21, ST 27. Fouled out—Eklund, Myers, Weigel.



BENNINGTON 67, ELL-SALINE 59

ELL-SALINE (3-9)

Morrical 3 0-0 9, Kramer 4 1-3 9, Bradley 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Giersch 6 6-8 19, Hammonds 3 0-0 6, Trey.Peterson 5 2-2 13. Totals 22 9-13 59.

BENNINGTON (5-8)

Allen 2 4-7 6, Ohlson 3 0-0 6, Lovendahl 2 2-2 6, T.Stanley 5 4-4 17, Oldham 4 4-5 12, Shipley 4 7-9 16, Hilbert 1 0-0 2, Gun.Brummett 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 21-27 67.

Ell-Saline 11 17 18 13 — 59

Bennington 23 17 12 15 — 67

3-point goals—ES 6 (Morrical 3, Johnson 1, Giersch 1, Trey.Peterson 1), B 4 (T.Stanley 3, Shipley 1). Total fouls—ES 20, B 14. Fouled out—Morrical, Ohlson.



CANTON-GALVA 47

ST. JOHN’S MILITARY 30

ST. JOHN’S MILITARY (3-7)

Frazier 0 0-0 0, Girrens 2 0-2 4, Flores 3 0-0 8, Clarke 6 2-2 14, Olawale 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Reno 1 0-0 2, Golden 1 0-0 2, Jefferies 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-4 30.

CANTON-GALVA (4-9)

Everett 3 0-0 7, Colins 5 0-0 12, Colgin 4 2-4 11, Huff 0 0-2 0, Minson 1 0-0 3, Koehn 3 0-0 6, Becker 0 0-0 0, Nightingale 0 0-0 0, Struber 3 2-2 8, Rummel 0 0-0 0, Pearson 0 0-0 0, Prieb 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 47.

St. John’s 10 8 6 6 — 30

Canton-Galva 8 8 18 13 — 47

3-point goals—SJM 2 (Flores 2), CG 5 (Everett 1, Collins 2, Colgin 1, Minson 1). Total fouls—SJM 12, CG 6. Fouled out—Golden.



BELOIT 56, HUTCHINSON TRINITY 44

Trinity 7 10 15 12 — 44

Beloit 10 17 12 17 — 56

Hutchinson Trinity—K.Hammeke 19, L.Hammeke 7, Hammersmith 3, Neal 2, Bridgewater 7, Maga 2, Schroeder 2, Remar 2.

Beloit—Palen 23, Smith 2, Thompson 6, Gray 12, Budke 7, Eilert 6.



HUGOTON 52, SMOKY VALLEY 44

Smoky Valley 11 9 8 16 — 44

Hugoton 13 10 14 15 — 52

Smoky Valley—Schrag 6, Brumbaugh 5, Windholz 2, Heble 11, Mullen 4, Lucas 6, Schneider 10.

Hugoton—Lewis 8, Hertel 3, Camacho 4, Montiel 6, Mirabal 16, Valles 3, Harper 8, Daharsh 2, Luna 2.



PINE CREEK, COLO. 66, COLBY 51

Pine Creek 19 11 22 14 —66

Colby 20 12 9 10 — 51

Pine Creek, Colo.—Westfall 9, Yaeger 9, Pham 14, Horton 6, Wilkenson 19, Lofy 9.

Colby—Schippers 11, Slaven 5, Wahlmeier 6, Myers 4, Zerr 9, Winger 8, Stapp 5, Wildeman 3.



NORTHERN VALLEY 66

WHEATLAND-GRINNELL 34

Wheat-Grin 10 6 12 6 — 34

Northern Valley 18 25 18 5 — 66

Wheatland-Grinnell—Hoffner 4, Villano 3, Zarybricky 13, Gillespie 8, Meier 1, Bixenman 3, Mendez 2.

Northern Valley—Sammons 2, Baird 3, Sides 13, Bach 11, Stutsman 8, Loya 13, Cole 12, Saenz 4.



HAYS 79, GOODLAND 50

Goodland 8 13 14 15 — 50

Hays 18 20 16 25 — 79

Goodland—Wood 3, Johnson 11, Cure 3, Cole 10, Rodriguez 3, Brumbaugh 16, Nemechek 2, Volk 1.

Hays—Kiefer 2, Nunnery 7, Krannawitter 5, McCrae 18, Johnson 15, Ruder 10, Meyers 4, Swayne 8, Schwarz 2, Adams 8.





CLAY CENTER 52, REPUBLIC COUNTY 37

Republic County 13 4 10 10 — 37

Clay Center 10 13 17 12 — 52

Republic County—Callaway 4, Fischer 2, Parde 1, Nutsch 5, Lapo 20, Hartner 5.

Clay Center—Swilhart 6, Glavan 14, Schurle 21, Lee 6, Williams 4, Pfizenmaier 1.



HILLSBORO 46, HOLCOMB 34

Holcomb 8 8 2 16 — 34

Hillsboro 9 8 16 13 — 46

Holcomb—Stopel 7, Hands 7, Mason 5, River 8, Armstrong 2, Kepley 6.

Hillsboro—Hanschu 3, Rempel 7, Unruh 2, Gardner 5, C.Potucek 5, Ratzlaff 6, Shaw 18.



CHAPMAN 52, ROYAL VALLEY 39

Royal Valley 6 8 9 16 — 39

Chapman 14 10 15 13 — 52

Royal Valley—Hale 12, Thomas 8, Wahwassuck 3, Mills 4, Klotz 8, Spoonhunter 4.

Chapman—Colston 8, Jackson 24, Waslyk 13, Lovett 2, Stroud 5.



McPHERSON 51, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 50

McPherson 17 9 15 10 — 51

Shawnee Heights 10 8 16 16 — 50

McPherson—Stufflebean 10, M.Alexander 14, J.Alexander 23, Kinnamon 2, Madron 2.

Shawnee Heights—Brown 16, Berksdale 10, Watson 4, Davis 9, Donohoe 11.







