CANTON — The Sedgwick Cardinals fell to the Wichita Home School Warriors 55-51 Friday in the championship game of the Canton-Galva Invitational.

Sedgwick led 21-18 at the half and trailed 32-30 after three quarters.

Winston Bing led the Warriors with 18 points. Marshall Masterson added 12.

Kale Schroeder led Sedgwick with 14 points, followed by Mason Lacey with 13 and Trey Bright with 11.

WICHITA WARRIORS – Greenman 0 0-0 3, 0; Tibbits 0 (1) 2-2 3, 5; M.Masterson 4 4-5 4, 12; Emmot 0 (1) 2-2 3, 5; Mellinger 2 0-1 1, 4; Lallement 2 0-0 1, 4; L.Masterson 0 0-0 0, 0; Bing 3 (4) 0-1 4, 18; Townsend 3 1-4 3, 7; TOTALS 14 (6) 9-15 21, 55.

SEDGWICK — Crumrine 0 6-7 1, 6; Lacey 4 5-7 0, 13; K.Schroeder 4 (1) 3-4 2, 14; H.Schroeder 1 0-0 4, 2; Bright 3 91) 2-4 4, 11; Shepherd 1 1-4 2, 3; Smith 1 0-2 3, 2; TOTALS 14 (2) 17-28 16, 51.

W.Warriors;10;8;14;23;—55

Sedgwick;10;11;9;21;—51

Third-place

Moundridge 65, CSW 41

CANTON — The Moundridge Wildcat boys downed Classical School of Wichita 65-41 Friday in the third-place game of the Canton-Galva Invitational.

Moundridge used a 24-5 second quarter to lead 40-16 at the half.

Dillon Vogts led Moundridge with 21 points, followed by Brady Helms with 19 and Remington Creed with 17.

Cole Buckingham led CSW with 19 points.

“More Box in 1 tonight,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “We responded better and put together a more complete game. No doubt we will see a lot more of it and quite frankly that's how we are going to get better at adapting to it. The more opportunities our other guys get the more confident they will get. We will take a little pause till next Friday. It will give us chance to work more fundamentals.”

Moundridge hosts Goessel Friday.

CLASSICAL SCHOOL OF WICHITA — C.Buckingham 5-8 6-7 19, Young 2-6 1-2 5, L.Buckingham 2-55 0-0 5, Sinclair 2-7 0-0 4, Vitosh 1-4 1-2 3, Henneberg 1-1 0-1 2, Darrah 0-1 2-2 2, Alderson 0-4 1-2 1, Clotfelter 0-3 0-0 0, team 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 13-40 11-16 41.

MOUNDRIDGE — Vogts 9-16 2-3 21, Helms 7-15 5-7 19, Creed 6-13 0-0 17, Vivanco 3-4 0-0 6, Kaufman 1-3 0-0 2, Unruh 0-0 0-0 0, Kohl 0-1 0-0 0, Santoya 0-1 0-0 0, Schlosser 0-0 0-1 0, Wedel 0-3 0-0 0, TOTALS 26-56 7-12 65.

CSW;11;6;16;9;—41

Moundridge;16;24;13;12;—65

Total fouls — CSW 11, Mdg. 17. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — CSW 4-21 (C.Buckingham 3-5, L.Buckingham 1-3, Sinclair 0-2, Vitosh 0-3, Darrah 0-1, Alderson 0-4, Clotfelter 0-3), Mdg. 6-23 (Vogts 1-7, Creed 5-12, Vivanco 0-1, Wedel 0-3). Rebounds — CSW 26 (C.Buckingham 11), Mdg. 26 (Vogts 8, Helms 8). Assists — CSW 7 (C.Buckingham 2, L.Buckingham 2), Mdg. 19 (Vogts 5). Turnovers — CSW 18 (L.Buckingham 3, Sinclair 3), Mdg. 10 (Creed 4). Blocked shots — CSW 1 (team 1), Mdg. 3 (Helms 2). Steals — CSW 4 (Sinclair 2), Mdg. 12 (Vogts 4).