Don Graber of Hutchinson will celebrate his 85th birthday this week.

Don was born on Jan. 24, 1934 at home in Varner. He served two years in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. After retiring as a production engineer, he spent 11 years as a missionary in Bolivia and 16 years at Rio Grande Bible Insitute in south Texas. He's lived in South Hutchinson, Nebraska, Bolivia and Edinburg, Texas.

Don married Mary Lyon on Aug. 2, 1955. She died Jan. 3, 2002. He later married Roberta Graber on Aug. 11, 2002 in Hutchinson.

Family includes children Cindy and her husband Jim Anderson of Lincoln, Nebraska, Teresa Hoover of Overland Park, the late Philip and his wife Ann of Arlington, Texas, and Karen Nachtigal of Wichita. He has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Congratulatory cards may be sent to him at 707 W. 25th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502.