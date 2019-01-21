Today's Birthday (01/21/19). Together, your team is unbeatable this year. Plan and strategize diligently. Expect domestic interruptions. A partnership reaches a turning point this winter. Summer brings new levels in your health and work, before changes that inspire renewed vision and purpose. Your leadership makes a difference.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Leo Full Moon lunar eclipse. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon eclipse. Begin a new home and family phase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- A new six-month phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Leo eclipse. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Profitable opportunities bloom over the next six months under the Full Moon eclipse. A turning point arises around income and finances. Generate positive cash flow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- This Full Moon eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries over six months. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- One door closes as another opens. The Leo eclipse illuminates a transition. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort. Begin an introspective six-month phase.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- This Full Moon eclipse shines on social changes. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Finish a project before beginning a new six-month professional phase. This Leo eclipse sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Begin a new six-month exploratory phase. Today's eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Go to the source. Learn from a master.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances over the next six months. Work out the next phase together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Reach a turning point in a partnership with this Leo eclipse. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments over the next six months.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Begin a new six-month phase with your physical health and fitness. Review and revamp your skills and practices under this Full Moon eclipse.