On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, here's a look at Hutchinson's civil rights heroes past and present. Darrell Pope and Hence Parson are the voices for civil rights in Hutchinson.

Darrell Pope became the president of Hutchinson’s NAACP chapter the year before the assassination Martin Luther King Jr.

That was 1967. Pope has lived in times when he could only enter through the back door, sit in the balcony to watch movies or not eat at certain restaurants. But he’s also seen the first black U.S. president and watched white nationalist pride create violence and unrest.

Still, Pope keeps on pushing for civil rights in Hutchinson.

“People ask me why I keep doing it, and I tell them I don’t know whether it’s because I’m good at what I do or no one else wants to do it,” Pope said.

Pope, whose father helped bring together the Kansas NAACP chapters into one conference, has helped Hutchinson form its Human Relations Commission. He’s also pressed the Nickerson City Council for answers when it refused to hire a black police officer and advocated for residents who need a voice.

Often, Pope is in the company of Hence Parson. The two continue to host a local half-hour radio program at 5 p.m. Saturdays on KWBW (1450 AM).

The two started working together when they and about a dozen others formed the Black Americans Advisory Committee in 1972 at Hutchinson Community College, where Parson continues to teach sociology. They began putting on public forums and sponsoring events including the Miss Black Hutchinson Pageant and soul food dinners each February during Black History Month.

After Martha Woodard Rawlins organized Hutchinson’s first Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the mid-1980s, she turned it over to Parson, who has led the effort every year since.

Despite the challenges they say people of color still face, they still love their Hutchinson home.

“I like the size, that it’s a small community,” Parson said. “That the individual in the social order is ‘I,’ in a community like this I have more of a voice than in a bigger city. You get to know a lot of people in a smaller town and have more of a chance to make an impact on how people think and feel.”

For Pope, 50 years of leading the NAACP hasn’t lessened his hope that, while racial relations may suffer occasional setbacks, his hometown will still figure it all out.

“If I have one hope for my hometown, the place I was born, is the same as what our mission is for the NAACP,” Pope said. “And that is to ensure a society in which all individuals have rights without discrimination based on race, and where everyone has the opportunity to political, educational, social, and economic equality. I believe we can help each other get there and live together peacefully.”

