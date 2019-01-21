On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, here's a look at Hutchinson's civil rights heroes past and present. Greg Waller wielded the gavel of justice.

Greg Waller served as a judge for 21 years in Sedgwick County District Court, at the time one of three African-American judges in the state of Kansas.

Waller grew up in Hutchinson as part of a family whose ancestors included Rueben Waller, a former slave and Civil War soldier who was a witness to Lee’s surrender to Grant at Appomattox, and Warren Robinson, Hutchinson's first black firefighter on record. Greg Waller attended Washburn Law School and worked as a Sedgwick County prosecutor for 18 years as a prosecutor before being appointed to the bench by Gov. Joan Finney in 1993.

Perhaps Waller's most notable case brought Dennis Rader, the notorious “BTK” serial killer, to court. Waller’s masterful questioning of Rader during his plea hearing resulted in the killer publicly reciting the stark details of 10 murders.

Waller lost re-election in 2014 to a 36-year-old Republican.

"The Past, Present and Future African American Community of Reno County" will open next month with a public reception from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Reno County Museum. The exhibit will feature photography by Hutchinson's Michael Bracey and include artifacts and stories from the African American community.

