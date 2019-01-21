

Youth Empowerment Summit: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today, Hutchinson High School, 810 East 13th Avenue, Hutchinson. For information: 620-615-4018, smithca@usd308.com. During YES, students will learn valuable leadership skills and have fun with other students from around Kansas. There will be pizza, fun, games, snacks, and prizes. This is an event for students from fifth through eighth grade. This is a free event.

Monday Night Dance: 6:30-8:30 p.m. today, Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park, 400 East Avenue E, Hutchinson. For information: 620-663-2811, debbie@hutchrec.com. Enjoy dancing and spending time with friends at this free dance. Taped music is played for all to enjoy.

Join in 'Messiah': 7 p.m. today, Room 145 of Hutchinson Community College’s Stringer Fine Arts Center. Reno Choral Society rehearsals for George Handel’s “Messiah” will start Monday, Jan. 21. People are advised to use the northeast entrance. Rehearsals at Stringer’s will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday through March 25. The concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main St. Annual dues of $20 per adult, or $30 per two-person household, can be paid at the first rehearsal and will include participating in the Reno Choral Society’s patriotic concert in June and “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” in December. Students participating in the concerts do not need to pay. Scores will be available for $10 each. For more information, call (620) 669-9123.

