PREP GIRLS

Trojan Classic

Hesston 52, Clay Ctr. 40

HILLSBORO — The Hesston Swather girls claimed the title of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic with a 52-40 win over Clay Center Friday in Hillsboro.

Down 19-18 at the half, Hesston won the third and fourth quarters for the win.

Elise Kaiser led Hesston with 25 points and eight rebounds, hitting 13 of 18 free throws. Hesston was 18 of 34 from the line, while Clay Center was seven of nine.

Clara Edwards scored 12 points for 9-2 Clay Center, followed by Addy Mullin with 10.

Hesston is 10-3 and hosts Buhler Friday.

HESSTON (10-3) — Yoder 2-2 1-2 5, Kaiser 5-20 13-18 25, Vogt 3-5 2-2 8, Ferralez 3-4 0-0 6, Schilling 2-12 1-9 5, Martin 1-3 0-1 2, Deegan 0-4 1-2 1, TOTALS 16-50 18-34 52.

CLAY CENTER (9-2) — Franson 0-2 2-2 2, Liby 2-5 0-0 6, Crimmins 0-1 0-0 0, Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Henry 0-2 0-0 0, Mullin 5-11 0-1 10, M.Hammel 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 4-13 3-4 12, E.Hammel 2-10 2-2 7, TOTALS 14-49 7-9 40.

Hesston;6;12;13;21;—52

Clay Ctr.;10;9;8;13;—40

Total fouls — Hes. 9, CC 22. Technical fouls — CC: Coach. Fouled out — CC: Mullin, Edwards. 3-point shooting — Hes. 2-7 (Kaiser 2-6, Ferralez 0-1), CC 5-19 (Franson 0-1, Liby 2-3, Craig 1-3, Henry 0-1, Mullin 0-3, M.Hammel 0-1, Edwards 1-4, E.Hammel 0-1). Rebounds — Hes. 46 (Kaiser 8), CC 28 (E.Hammel 9). Assists — Hes. 2 (Yoder 1, Schilling 1), CC 5 (Mullin 3). Turnovers — Hes. 17 (Kaiser 4), CC 15 (Craig 7). Blocked shots — Hes. 4 (Schilling 2), CC 0. Steals — Hes. 7 (Yoder 2, Kaiser 2, Vogt 2), CC 8 (Mullin 4).

Hillsboro 61, Remington 48

HILLSBORO — The Remington Broncos fell to the Hillsboro Trojans 61-48 in the seventh-place game of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

Hillsboro led 34-29 at the half.

Kinsey Kleiner led Hillsboro with 19 points, followed by Teegan Werth with 18 and Jessica Saunders with 10.

Bethany Regehr led Remington with 14 points. Madison Hamilton added 11.

Remington is 2-10 and plays Jan. 29 at Berean Academy.

HILLSBORO (3-9) — Klein 0-2 0-4 0, Werth 4-15 8-10 18, Franz 0-2 0-0 0, Funk 0-1 2-4 2, Kleiner 6-12 5-6 19, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, EWdiger 1-4 0-2 3, J.Saunders 4-6 2-2 10, Berens 4-6 0-0 8, Weisbeck 0-1 1-2 1, TOTALS 19-49 18-30 61.

REMINGTON (2-10) — Wedel 1-7 0-1 2, Crisp 0-2 0-0 0, Hamilton 4-6 3-5 11, Thunberg 2-8 1-2 5, Hen;ey 0-2 1-1 1, Regehr 6-10 2-5 14, A.Entz 4-6 0-0 8, Wiebe 2-7 0-0 5, Hilgenfeld 1-1 0-0 2, McLaughlin 0-0 0-0 0, Ingalsbe 0-4 0-0 0, TOTALS 20-53 7-14 48.

Hillsboro;14;20;9;18;—61

Remington;12;17;8;11;—48

Total fouls — Hil. 19, Rem. 22. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Rem.: Henley. 3-point shooting — Hil. 5-14 (Werth 2-5, Franz 0-2. Kleiner 2-4, Ediger 1-3), Rem. 1-8 (Thunberg 0-3, Wiebe 1-5). Rebounds — Hil. 34 (Funk 8), Rem. 43 (Entz 9). Assists — Hil. 11 (Werth 7), Rem. 10 (Thunberg 3). Turnovers — Hil. 19 (Klein 6), Rem. 28 (Wedel 6, Regehr 6). Blocked shots — Hil. 5 (Werth 3), Rem. 0. Steals — Hil. 11 (Kleiner 3), Rem. 12 (Wedel 4).

Non league

Moundridge 52, Goessel 24

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls downed Goessel 52-24 Friday in non-league play in Moundridge.

Moundridge led 30-16 at the half.

Erin Durst led Moundridge with 18 points. Kourtney Kaufman scored 12.

Stephany Meyer led Goessel with 10 points.

Goessel is 3-7 and plays this week at the Eli J. Walter Invitational in Elbing.

Moundridge is 9-2 and plays this week at the Haven Invitational.

GOESSEL (3-7) — O’Neal 0 0-0 0, 0; #3 Smith 1 0-1 0, 2; #5 Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; Meyer 4 2-6 3, 10; Boese 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmucker 2 (1) 1-1 1, 8; Unruh 0 1-2 3, 1; Guerrero 0 0-0 1, 0; Sawyer 0 0-0 0, 0; Alderfer 1 1-2 2, 1; Herrel 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 8 (1) 5-12 10, 24.

MOUNDRIDGE (9-2) — Er.Durst 5 (2) 2-2 2, 18; Helms 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; El.Durst 2 0-0 1, 4; Stucky 1 1-2 3, 3; Kaufman 0 (4) 0-0 3, 12; Castor 0 0-0 0, 0; Unruh 2 0-0 3, 4; Logue 0 0-0 0, 0; Elmore 0 0-0 1, 0; Eichelberger 4 0-0 1, 8; Sebrant 0 0-2 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (7) 3-6 17, 52.

Goessel;6;10;3;5;—24

Moundridge;11;19;14;8;—52

PREP BOYS

Trojan Classic

Hesston 57, Riley Co. 47

HILLSBORO — The Hesston Swather boys used a 20-3 first quarter to get past Riley County 57-47 Friday in the championship game of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

Hesston led 31-17 at the half.

Landon Spencer led Hesston with 16 points. Cason Richardson scored 15. Camden McDonald scored 10 points.

Garren Jackson led Riley County with 15 points. Avery Holle scored 13.

Hesston is 10-3 and hosts Buhler Friday.

HESSTON (10-3) — McDonald 2-10 5-6 10, J.Eilert 0-4 0-1 0, Richardson 4-11 6-12 15, Spencer 6-8 0-0 16, M.Arnold 2-4 0-0 4, Humphreys 0-1 0-0 0, N.Arnold 1-2 0-0 2, Schmidt 3-8 2-2 9, Bollinger 0-2 1-2 1, TOTALS 18-50 14-23 57.

RILEY COUNTY (8-3) — Jackson 5-17 0-0 15, Kulp 1-3 0-0 2, C.Holle 0-4 1-2 1, Fleshman 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, G.Harmison 1-4 3-4 5, Uphoff 4-9 0-0 8, A.Holle 4-7 1-2 13, T.Harmison 1-2 0-2 3, Payne 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 16-48 5-10 47.

Hesston;20;11;12;14;—57

Riley Co.;3;14;17;13;—47

Total fouls — Hes. 14, RC 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — RC: G.Harmison, T.Harmison. 3-point shooting — Hes. 7-16 (McDonald 1-5, J.Eilert 0-2, Richardson 1-2, Spencer 4-5, N.Arnold 0-1, Schmidt 1-1), RC 10-35 (Jackson 5-17, Kulp 0-2, C.Holle 0-2, G.Harmison 0-2, Uphoff 0-3, A.Holle 4-6, T.Harmison 0-1, Payne 0-2). Rebounds — Hes. 35 (McDonald 5, Richardson 5), RC 34 (G.Harmison 9). Assists — Hes. 5 (McDonald 2), RC 1 (Jackson 1). Turnovers — Hes. 12 (Humphreys 3), RC 16 (G.Harmison 3, Uphoff 3, A.Holle 3). Blocked shots — Hes. 1 (Schmidt 1), RC 2 (G.Harmison 1, T.Harmison 1). Steals — Hes. 7 (J.Eilert 2, Spencer 2, M.Arnold 2), RC 9 (Jackson 4).

Eureka 47, Remington 35

HILLSBORO — The Remington Bronco boys fell to Eureka 47-35 in the third-place game of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

Eureka led 27-24 at the half and made a 13-7 run in the third quarter.

Quinton Phelan led Eureka with 14 points. Kobe Koehler and Terik Crisswell each added 11 points.

Brayden Marciano led Remington with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Remington is 5-6 and plays Jan. 29 at Berean Academy.

EUREKA (7-4) — Koehler 4-6 1-3 11, Phelan 6-11 0-0 14, Mean 1-6 2-3 5, Valentine 0-3 1-2 1, Casper 0-0 0-0 0, Zimmer 0-1 0-0 0, Westerman 2-4 0-0 4, Wells 0-0 1-2 1, Larcom 0-3 0-0 0, Crisswell 5-12 1-3 11, TOTALS 18-46 6-13 47.

REMINGTON (5-6) — J.Martin 3-7 0-0 7, Sommer 1-2 0-0 2, T.Martin 2-6 0-0 4, Fasnacht 0-1 2-3 2, Winter 1-4 0-0 3, McQuiston 3-8 2-4 8, Marciano 3-9 3-4 9, TOTALS 13-37 7-11 35.

Eureka;18;9;13;7;—47

Remington;8;16;7;4;—35

Total fouls — Eur. 15, Rem. 17. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Eur. 5-10 (Koehler 2-3, Phelan 2-3, Mead 1-2, Zimmer 0-1, Larcom 0-1), Rem. 2-11 (J.Martin 1-1, T.Martin 0-4, Winter 1-2, Marciano 0-4). Rebounds — Eur. 26 (Phelan 7), Rem. 29 (Marciano 11). Assists — Eur. 11 (Mead 6), Rem. 9 (J.Martin 5). Turnovers — Eur. 6 (Koehler 2, Larcom 2), Rem. 16 (McQuiston 4, Marciano 4). Blocked shots — Eur. 1 (Crisswell 1), Rem. 2 (J.Martin 1, McQuiston 1). Steals — Eur. 6 (Koehler 2), Rem. 2 (Winter 2).