Tied 27-27 with 3:08 left in the first half, the Bethel College men’s basketball team gave up eight straight points to top-ranked (NAIA Division II) Oklahoma Wesleyan and never recovered, falling 78-57 Monday night in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel was held to five points in the remaining time in the first half, down 41-32, and trailed by as many as 24 in the second half.

OWU improves to 22-1 and leads the conference at 16-1. Bethel drops to 13-10, 8-9 in KCAC play. Bethel is in seventh place in the conference.

“We gave up the run just before the end of the half,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “We gave up a couple open threes in transition. They were getting open looks at the basket. I thought we played really well in the first half except when we had three times where we let them get open in transition and they made every single one. Then we let them get some baseline stuff because we had some communications issues. Otherwise, I was happy with how we competed in the first half. We played hard. In the second half, we never got going. We held them to 78. We gave up six or seven points in garbage time. You hold the no. 1 team in the country to 71, you’re doing your job defensively. We were nine of 32 (shooting in the second half), one of 14 from the three and six of 13 from the free throw line. When we struggle shooting the ball and they have good, long defenders, we knew we would have to shoot well to win.”

Lance Tipton led the Eagles with 18 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Joshua Wilchombe with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Curk Harris with 11 points and K.J. Malveau with 10 points.

Dakota Foster, in just his second game back after about a month due to injury, scored 16 points. Kiesean Weiher added 13. Jaylon Scott had 11 rebounds.

“It was nice to get Dakota back and going,” Artaz said. “He had 16 points in 27 minutes. He looked like he was back to his old self. I was happy to have him back. He’s big difference maker for us.”

Bethel plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bethany. The Swedes are 10-11, 7-9 in KCAC play, after an 86-73 win over Avila Monday at home. Bethany won the first meeting with Bethel 95-84.

“That’s a big game in the conference for us,” Artaz said. “We have to be ready to compete and play hard. We are going to give these guys a day off, then come back and take some shots on Wednesday, then get ready to go.”

SATURDAY’S GAME — The Bethel College men’s basketball team let a 13-point lead in the second half slip away, falling to rival Tabor 71-65 Saturday at Thresher Gym.

Bethel and Tabor split the regular-season series.

Bethel led 33-28 at the half.

Patrick Roulette led Tabor with 16 points. Darnell Jones-Bowie added 15 and Shawntez Scroggins scored 12.

Garrett White led Bethel with 19 points. Terrell Marshall scored 11. Scott had 14 rebounds.

Monday’s game

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN (22-1, 16-1 KCAC) — Jake Feickert 1-4 0-0 2, Elbert Lawrence 3-6 0-0 8, Joshua Wilchombe 4-7 3-3 11, Isaak Rowe 2-7 0-0 5, Arman Akbar 0-1 0-0 0, Chris Murphy 1-1 0-0 2, KJ Malveau 2-10 6-6 10, Curk Harris 5-6 0-0 11, Janson Lietkze 0-3 0-0 0, Tanner Rehl 0-0 0-0 0, Kazden Ammons 0-0 0-0 0, Lance Tipton 6-9 1-2 18, Bryson Grasse 1-1 0-0 2, Evan Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks Haddock 4-11 0-0 9, Brandon Bird 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS 29-69 10-11 78.

BETHEL (13-10, 8-9 KCAC) — Trey Sleep 0-0 0-0 0, Poe Bryant 0-2 2-2 2, Dakota Foster 6-12 1-1 16, Terrell Marshall 1-5 2-4 4, Jalal Gondal 1-8 0-2 3, Sam Morgan 1-4 0-1 2, Ahmed Fall 0-1 0-0 0, Kiesean Weiher 4-9 4-5 13, Miki Zewge 0-0 0-0 0, Danen Kistner 0-2 0-0 0, Jaylon Scott 0-5 7-8 7, Greg White 1-4 0-0 2, Tavaughn Flowers 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett White 4-9 0-1 8. TOTALS 18-61 16-24 57.

Okla.Wes.;41;37;—78

Bethel;32;25;—57

Total fouls — OWU 18, BC 14. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — OWU 10-31 (Feickert 0-3, Lawrence 2-5, Wilchombe 0-2, Rowe 1-4, Malveau 0-6, Harris 1-1, Tipton 5-6, Haddock 1-4), BC 5-28 (Foster 3-7, Gondal 1-7, Morgan 0-3, Weiher 1-4, Kistner 0-2, Scott 0-2, Gr.White 0-1, Ga.White 0-2). Rebounds — OWU 56 (Wilchombe 11), BC 31 (Scott 11). Assists — OWU 13 (Rowe 4), BC 8 (Marshall 3). Turnovers — OWU 17 (Wilchombe 3, Rowe 3, Tipton 3), BC 10 (Foster 3). Blocked shots — OWU 4 (Murphy 2), BC 5 (Scott 2). Steals — OWU 6 (Haddock 3), BC 9 (Scott 3, Ga.White 3).

Saturday’s game

TABOR (5-17, 3-13) — Nathan Ahrens 0-2 0-0 0, Tyrell Thompson 2-4 2-5 6, Darnell Jones-Bowie 6-13 1-4 15, AJ Downing 0-4 2-4 2, Shawntez Scroggins 5-9 2-3 12, John Dunn 2-5 0-0 5, Diontre Cutliff 2-6 2-2 6, Patrick Roulette 5-7 4-4 16, Tevin Berry 2-9 3-6 9, Kendrick Williams 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 24-61 16-28 71.

BETHEL (13-9, 8-8 KCAC) — Trey Sleep 2-3 0-1 5, Poe Bryant 2-12 4-5 8, Dakota Foster 1-5 3-4 5, Terrell Marshall 4-16 1-3 11, Sam Morgan 1-6 2-4 5, Ahmed Fall 0-0 0-0 0, Kiesean Weiher 3-8 0-1 6, Jaylon Scott 2-7 2-6 6, Garrett White 6-12 4-5 19. TOTALS 21-69 16-29 65.

Tabor;28;43;—71

Bethel;33;32;—65

Total fouls — TC 24, BC 24. Technical fouls — TC: Jones-Bowie 7:13-2h. Fouled out — BC: Morgan, Bryant. 3-point shooting — TC 7-25 (Ahrens 0-1, Jones-Bowie 2-5, Downing 0-2, Scroggins 0-1, Dunn 1-3, Cutliff 0-2, Roulette 2-3, Berry 2-6, Williams 0-2), BC 7-28 (Sleep 1-2, Bryant 0-2, Foster 0-4, Marshall 2-7, Morgan 1-5, Scott 0-3, Ga.White 3-5). Rebounds — TC 47 (Roulette 8), BC 49 (Scott 14). Assists — TC 9 (Jones-Bowie 4), BC 16 (Marshall 6). Turnovers — TC 12 (Roulette 2, Scroggins 2, Berry 2), BC 12 (Bryant 4). Blocked shots — TC 1 (Scroggins 1), BC 4 (Weiher 2). Steals — TC 5 (Thompson 2), BC 8 (Ga.White 3).