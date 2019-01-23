Today's Birthday (01/23/19). Grow and win through collaboration this year. Take extra time for home and family. Adjust to winter partnership changes. Your physical performance and work heat up this summer, before a quieter cool-down phase. Discover a deep connection next winter. Together, you're a powerful force for good.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Group communication pays off, with Mercury in Aquarius. Friends make everything more fun over the next three weeks. Review the game plan with your team.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Patience with tests and challenges earns reward. Take leadership over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Communication benefits your career.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Make travel plans. For about three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, communications and transportation flow with greater ease. Get organized. Study, research and explore.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Discuss shared finances over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Track earnings and revise the budget. Strategize and collaborate for common gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You and a partner are on the same wavelength for three weeks under Aquarius Mercury. Share your talents and resources. Collaborate and coordinate your efforts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get advice from coaches, doctors and advisors over three weeks. Communicate and connect about your work, health and fitness, with Mercury in Aquarius. Streamline routines.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Practice hobbies, sports and passions. For about three weeks, fun takes priority. Creative expression flowers, with Mercury in Aquarius. Kindle some romance. Talk about love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Make household upgrades. Discuss home improvements with family. For about three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, domestic harmony comes naturally. Work out shared priorities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Complexities fascinate, with Mercury in Aquarius for about three weeks. You're especially clever. Communication and transportation flow clearly; get your message out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Wheel, deal and negotiate terms. There's money to be made over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Profit through networking and communication.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Begin a logical, rational cycle, with Mercury in your sign. You're especially witty, charming and persuasive over three weeks. Tell your personal story.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Dream up something wonderful. Imagination flowers, with Mercury in Aquarius. Review and revise plans over three weeks. Inquire into eternal questions. Write poetry.