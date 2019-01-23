Breakfast has always meant a bowl of cereal. I’ve gravitated towards yogurt and fruit for the last several years, but cereal always has and always will be breakfast’s mascot.

It’s not a signature farmer breakfast, a platter heaped with bacon and eggs and hash browns before heading out to the field all day. At times I’ve felt like I should do better at getting around and cooking up more substantial fare for Brian, and every once in a while I’ll do pancakes or oatmeal. But mostly he really just wants a bowl of cereal.

We’re not against the greater gamut of breakfast foods by any means; we just don’t want them for breakfast. Give us french toast, omelettes, or eggs Benedict any day — as long as it’s for lunch or supper.

Since we came “home” from the hospital, however, things have been a little different. It’s going to be a while until Brian is able to farm again, which means his schedule currently doesn’t require him to leave early for morning chores. His body needs extra protein to continue repairing itself after so much trauma, and he could still handle regaining a few more pounds, so we have adopted a different breakfast routine for the time being.

Two over-easy eggs with a piece of toast, along with a glass of milk and some hot tea. It’s so classic American it almost hurts, at the same that it feels (and tastes) really good. Golden-yolked eggs from our chickens, a slice of dense homemade bread, fresh raw milk from the dairy, a mug of herbal tea from the stash given by various friends when we were in the hospital: really not a bad way to start the day.

Except, in all honesty, I can’t eat that every day. It’s deliciously poetic, and I love making it and writing about it, but I need stranger food. I realized I’ve been feeding you fairly normal recipes for the last couple weeks, and it’s time for something at least a little weird again. This barely fits the bill, but at least it has vegetables in it.

While I stand there at the stove, looking at the empty skillet and waiting for the butter to start snapping, my stomach considers what else I could make for me while I’m frying his eggs. I’ve long been a fan of cottage cheese in my scrambled eggs, as it adds a luscious salty creaminess with just a hint of melt. Those two ingredients become a base for a wide variety of savory breakfast skillets — just throw in some leftover vegetables, a spice or two and/or just good ol’ salt and pepper, and voila! The results are entirely dictated by what happens to be on hand and by the gastronomic whims of my morning, so it’s just the right amount of routine plus spontaneity to keep me coming back to it.

We won’t always have hot breakfast like this. I’d make him eggs every day for the rest of our lives if he wanted them, but I’m pretty sure he’ll go back to cereal eventually and I’ll retreat to my yogurt.

Until then, though, we’ll enjoy our eggs (and veg) and toast together.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com