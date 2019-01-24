ELBING — The Hutchinson Central Christian girls’ basketball team used a 27-7 second half to down the rival Burrton Charger girls 46-18 Wednesday night in the first round of the 52nd Eli J. Walter Invitational in Ebing.

Burrton trailed 9-6 after the first quarter and 19-11 at the half.

“We just had more effort,” Central coach Jason Hett said. “We got on them at halftime about being more aggressive on defense and just playing with more energy.”

Central will face Wichita Trinity Academy at 6 p.m. today at the Berean Academy high school gym.

“They are a bigger school, but if our girls play the way they are capable of doing, we should be OK,” Hett said.

Krysten Bartlett led the 12-0 Cougars with 13 points. Ziya Simms added 10.

Alexis Zehr led 2-10 Burrton with nine points. McKinsie Hoopes added seven.

“If the game had ended at the half, I would have been excited,” Burrton coach Kelli Zehr said. “We played really strong in the first half. Sometimes things happen that stop the momentum. We are really young and our basketball knowledge isn’t there. We have one senior and the rest of them are coming back. We start a freshman and three juniors. We just have to get over the hump and learn to take charge. It can’t always be Alexis and McKinsie. We played great defense. We we all over the place on defense. We just need more on offense.”

Burrton takes on Minneapolis at 6 p.m. today at the junior high gym.

“They are a bigger school,” Zehr said. “We played them here last year. They lost a couple of seniors on offense. Hopefully, that will give us some encouragement. Sometimes, it’s better if my team doesn’t know the other team. We played Central Christian about two weeks ago. Sometimes not know is better because they don’t know what to expect.”

WICHITA TRINITY ACADEMY vs. MINNEAPOLIS — The Wichita Trinity Academy first-round game against Minneapolis was not played because school was out in Minneapolis because of the weather and the team could not travel.

The game will go into each team’s record as a no contest.

WTA will play in the semifinals at 6 p.m. today at the high school gym, while Minneapolis will play in the consolation semifinals at 6 p.m. today at the junior high gym.

BURRTON (2-10) — Salgado 0 0-0 0, 0; Watson 0 0-2 0, 0; Zehr 4 1-6 2, 9; Matlack 1 0-0 0, 2; Dunlavy 0 0-0 0, 0; Hoopes 2 (1) 0-0 0, 7; Stahl 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (1) 1-8 4, 18.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (12-0) — D.Simms 1 0-0 2, 2; Shank 1 0-0 0, 2; Ramsey 0 0-0 0, 0; Chapman 3 0-0 1, 6; Z.Simms 4 2-2 1, 10; Ibarra 3 (1) 0-0 0, 9; Kauffman 1 0-0 3, 2; West 0 0-0 1, 0; Bartlett 6 1-1 0, 13; Lambert 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 20 (1) 3-3 8, 46.

Burrton;6;5;3;4;—18

H.Cent.Chr.;9;10;11;16;—46