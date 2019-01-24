Radical abolitionist John Brown's reputation for fearlessness and violence provoked so much terror that members of a posse — despite outnumbering Brown and his supporters two-to-one — fled as they approached 160 years ago next week in what is now Jackson County.

This week’s History Guy video at CJOnline focuses on that incident, known as the "Battle of the Spurs."

Brown supported using armed insurrection to overthrow the institution of slavery in the U.S. He was born in 1800 in Connecticut and operated various businesses before moving in 1855 to Kansas.

Brown led opponents of slavery the following year in battles with pro-slavery forces that helped cause the territory to become known as "Bleeding Kansas."

Brown and his men in May 1856 carried out what became known as the "Pottawatomie Massacre," using swords to take five slavery supporters from their homes and kill them north of Pottawatomie Creek in Franklin County.

Brown was a fugitive by December 1858, when he and his men liberated 11 slaves in Missouri. One then gave birth to a child.

The former slaves were brought by covered wagon to Topeka. The group stopped at the home of John and Mary Jane Ritchie, which still stands at 1116 S.E Madison.

Brown's group then went north along what was known as the "Jim Lane Trail" using the network of anti-slavery activists and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad.

However, members found a posse led by a deputy U.S. marshal blocked their way on the north side of a creek near what is now Netawaka. Both sides sent for reinforcements. Brown received help first, from Topeka abolitionists.

That left Brown accompanied by 21 men on Jan. 31, 1859, as 45 posse members waited entrenched on the other side, according to an account by L.L. Kiene, which was published in the 1903-04 Kansas Historical Collections and is available on the website of the Kansas State Historical Society.

A historical marker at the northeast corner of 286th Road and US-75 highway, roughly 1.5 miles south of where the confrontation took place, tells what happened next.

It says: "Even with reinforcements Brown’s party was outnumbered two to one, but he defiantly ordered his men to ford the creek. 'Scarcely had the foremost entered the water,' one man recalled, 'when the valiant marshal mounted his horse and rode off in haste.' "

Kiene's account said of the posse: "A man or two sprang up and ran toward the horses, which were tied not far off, and in less time than it takes to tell it the entire marshal's party was in a wild panic, each member trying to outstrip the others in an effort to reach the horses."

Brown and his supporters captured four posse members and later released them. The slaves were taken north to freedom.

In October 1859, Brown led a 22-man party that took over the federal armory at what is now Harpers Ferry, W.Va., hoping to start a slave revolt. But they were subsequently defeated, with 10 being killed, seven — including Brown — being captured and five escaping. Brown and the other captured men were hanged.