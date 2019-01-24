Last week, Laura Kelly was sworn in as Kansas’ 48th governor, and after 14 years as a state senator, she should know how to pull all the levers that make state government function.

As a veteran lawmaker, she is aided by the fact that she knows most legislators on a first-name basis. Both houses of the Kansas legislature are overwhelmingly Republican, but six of the past 11 governors have been Democrats, including Kelly. Compromise will be the key ingredient to success.

As a legislator, Kelly always did herself proud in committee hearings by asking tough, but fair, questions of testifiers, regardless of their political persuasion.

We should expect the same from her as the state’s chief executive, and she will be in good company as one of Kansas’ governors. The state of Kansas has been well served by a cross-section of governors and most made a positive contribution to our state’s well-being.

The origination of the Kansas Turnpike is fascinating in that our small conservative state took a giant leap of faith in the 1950s to establish one of the nation’s first toll roads. The road is a 236-mile stretch from metropolitan Kansas City through the Flint Hills past Wichita to the Oklahoma border. Gov. Fred Hall from Dodge City is not remembered for much else, but did champion the legislation to build the turnpike, a progressive move serves us to this day. Soon, several dozen states followed Kansas’ lead and did likewise.

Gov. Alf Landon is one of the state’s most revered governors, which culminated in his nomination as the Republican candidate for president in 1936. Landon had the misfortune to serve during the nation’s greatest economic downturn, as well as during the “Dust Bowl,” but he balanced the budget nonetheless.

Landon, a think-outside-the-box individual, invited the Secretary of Agriculture to visit Kansas for a driving tour of the Dust Bowl. The secretary accepted and upon his arrival in Topeka, Landon took the wheel of a state sedan and started across the state. Early in the journey, the secretary was convinced Kansas had a real problem with blowing dirt.

Gov. Walter Huxman, Hutchinson’s only governor, filed his name for the office in 1936 since the Democratic Party was unable to find another candidate, so his chances for winning were thought to be remote.

Huxman was a huge fan of President Franklin Roosevelt who was seeking re-election in a race featuring Landon as the Republican candidate. Huxman crisscrossed the state campaigning for Roosevelt, not himself, and went to bed on election night elated that the president had won a landslide victory winning 46 states including Kansas.

He awoke the following morning in his Hutchinson home on East 15th street and was told he had been elected governor, giving him two reasons to celebrate.

Huxman served a single term as governor and signed landmark legislation introducing the state’s first sales tax (one percent) and establishment of the Kansas Highway Patrol, the former of which led to his re-election defeat in 1940. All was not lost when Roosevelt appointed Huxman a federal judge, a position he would hold for nearly three decades.

In an 18-year stretch starting in 1957, two bankers named Docking, a father and son combination, would win six elections as governor, leaving a family legacy that remains to this day. George Docking won the first of two terms in 1956 and 10 years later his son Robert won the first of four terms. A state senator once told me the Dockings' greatest advantage as governors were, as bankers, none of the bureaucrats could hoodwink them on figures as they had a built-in knowledge of budgeting. Robert Docking was helped by having a photographic memory, so if he ever met you, he remembered your name and life history.

Lew Ferguson, who covered Kansas politics for nearly 40 years as Bureau Chief of the Associated Press, dubbed Robert Docking the greatest politician to serve as governor during his time in the Statehouse Press Corps.

Mark Parkinson served 22 months as governor starting in 2009 and has been called the greatest public speaker to hold the office. During his slightly less than two years in office, he reportedly delivered nearly 600 speeches and never used notes or teleprompter. With all that being said, his presentations were flawless.

Space does not allow a discussion of other noteworthy governors, which may necessitate another column in the future.

Let’s wish Gov. Kelly and the Kansas Legislature well in their deliberations with a hope that common ground will be reached in a bi-partisan atmosphere, which could serve as a blueprint for President Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to use in solving problems in our nation’s capital.

