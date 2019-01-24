

The Kitchen Witches: 7:30 p.m. today, Stage 9, 9 S Main St, Hutchinson. Performances for "The Kitchen Witches" are Jan. 24-27 and Jan. 31-Feb. 3 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors and students. Additionally, $9 rush tickets are available one hour before each performance, pending availability. Tickets are available at Apron Strings in downtown Hutchinson, on Stage 9’s website at stage9hutch.com or one hour before the performance, pending availability.

Social Media Lunch: noon to 1 p.m., Jillian's Italian Grill, 216 N Main St, Hutchinson. Hosted by Social Media Club in Hutchinson. Social media is most powerful when it is used to bring people together IRL. Please join us! Come with any social media questions, tips or topics you would like to discuss.

Chess Club at HCC: 5 p.m. today, Hutchinson Community College Chess Club, 1300 North Plum, Hutchinson. The Chess club plays on Thursday nights from 5-8 in the Walnut Room of the Parker Student Union. Come by and say yes to chess.

