Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the unit block of South Main Street on the east side.

In 1928, the Sears & Roebuck Company was expanding quickly throughout the U.S. That year they decided to open a department store in Hutchinson. The building at 8-10-12 S. Main was built for Sears and opened up with B.F. McAvoy as manager. Sears was at this location until 1967 when they moved to the Sears Plaza shopping center at 15 N. Adams.

In 1968, the 10 S. Main building became the Western Auto Store. In 1983, it became the Adams-Parker Carriage House furniture store. In 1996, it became the Home Accents Furniture. In 1999, it became the Keepsake Krafts. In 2001, after the gas explosions, Décor Party Supplies moved there until 2013.

In 2017, Angie and Mike Bergmeier purchased the building and completely remodeled it and Queen Bee Social Media Marketing, LLC now resides there.