Highlights from recent meeting

The recent City Commission meeting was held on Tuesday, January 22 due to Monday Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. The commission heard from Kurt Bookout, Public Utilities Director, who gave an update on their recently completed and ongoing projects. He started out by thanking the dedicated employees who work in the Public Utilities Department. He stated, “This is by far the best combination of people we have ever had...I am very proud of the work that they do.”

Among the numerous completed projects, Kurt highlighted some of the major ones.

New Waterline for Union Tank Car; McCollum Water Tower sandblasting and repainting; the Water Treatment Plant Final Basin sealing project; Large customer upgrading to Magnetic Flow Meters. The large customers listed were Rural Water Districts, HollyFrontier and Union Tank. Water treatment Pump Repairs and Anthracite Filter Media addition were among the Water Treatment Plant projects. Along with describing the Water Treatment Plant improvements, Kurt confidently stated, “This Water Treatment Plant will continue to produce great water for the next 80 years.”

The Rehabilitation of 8th Street Lift Generator was completed and Kurt cited the importance of this generator, noting “When we have power outages, like we have had the last few days, this generator pumps all of the waste water that comes from the North end of town back out to the Wastewater Treatment Plant. So without this generator everything on the North end of town would stop flowing and back up.” Also, he identified the Graham Park Sewer Repair; Manhole Rehab at Haverhill and Towanda; and replacement of 214 meters.

Kurt addressed an often asked question, “Why are there so many leaks downtown?” He listed three main causes. First, the oldest water lines are located downtown, many of them are 90-120 years old. Second, they have the highest pressure in town due to the proximity to the Water Treatment Plant. And third, the constant vibration of heavy truck traffic can loosen and break fragile, old pipes. Finally, Kurt listed the annual and ongoing projects followed by outlining the 2019 projects.

Kevin Wishert, Parks & Recreation Director, reported on the attendance and usage of Parks & Recreation and Cemetery services for 2018 as compared to 2017.

Action taken by the Commission included the rezoning of a residential property from R1 to R3; the approval of a list of projects outlined at the last commission meeting after a public hearing produced no comments from the public; and a Resolution of Support for a tax credit applicant.

After an Executive Session, the committee returned to grant the City Manager, David Dillner, authority to repudiate settlement agreement and mutual release of all claims in connection with the Wind Turbine lawsuit and formally tender to the Butler County Court any funds received by the City of El Dorado related to that document pending the outcome of the litigation.