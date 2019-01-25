BASKETBALL

NESS CITY GIRLS 54, ELL-SALINE 51 (OT): At Great Bend, Ness City tied the game in the final minute regulation and scored the last four points in overtime Thursday to edge Ness City in a Hilltop Hoops Classic consolation semifinal.

Ell-Saline never trailed in the fourth quarter and went up 50-48 on a Brynna Rowley free throw with 1:10 left, but Taylor Starr forced overtime with a basket at the 51-second mark.

Ell-Saline took their only lead of the extra period, 51-50, when Brynna Rowley hit the first of two free throws with 2:41 left, but the Cardinals did not score the rest of the way. After a Starr foul shot tied it again Zoe Zeib knocked down two from the line with 56 seconds on the clock to put Ness City up for good.

Ell-Saline, which fell to 0-12, got 14 points from Reece Ditto and 13 from Rowley. Because there were only seven teams in the tournament, the Cardinals will not play a seventh-place game.

Ness City (2-9), which will play Macksville for fifth place at 4:30 p.m. today, got 21 points from Tiana Epperson and 11 from Starr.

Ell-Saline led 28-27 at halftime and 41-38 after three quarters.

WRESTLING

MAIZE 53, SALINA CENTRAL 16: At Maize, three open divisions doomed Salina Central in its Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I dual against Maize, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 5A.

Central did pick up four individual victories, led by Kray True's pin at 152 pounds and a major decision from No. 3-ranked Drew Burgoon at 126. The Mustangs' Ethan Bolen was an upset winner at 138 pounds with a 5-2 decision over No. 6-ranked Cayden Hughbanks, while Cayman Munson picked up a 4-1 decision at 170.

In the marquee match of the night, the two top-ranked wrestlers at 182 pounds squared off at 195, with No. 1 Kyle Haas of Maize edging Central's Taylon Peters, 3-1. Peters took a 1-0 lead to the third period, but Haas tied it with an escape, then scored at takedown for the victory.

HUTCHINSON 57, SALINA SOUTH 9: At Salina South, Hutchinson dominated the Cougars on the way to the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I dual.

South did pick up back-to-back victories with Carson Ochoa winning his 126-pound match by fall over Alex Elridge and Caleb Copeland claiming a 7-3 decision over Anthony Blackwell at 132.

BOYS SWIMMING

HOTDOG MEET: At Wichita, Salina South's Kyle Iselin won a pair of individual gold medals in leading the Cougars to a third-place finish in the Campus High School Hotdog meet on Wednesday.

Gage Burmaster had one individual and two relay gold medals for Salina Central.

Host Campus won the team title with 364 points, followed by Derby with 361, South with 297 and Salina Central in fourth with 259.

Iselin collected both of South's first-place medals. He won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 17.61 seconds, to edge teammate Keegan Exline (2:21.53) and took the 100 backstroke in 1:01.51, with the Cougars' Paul Armbrust in second (1:02.06).

The Cougars' 200 freestyle relay team of DeAndre Kohman, Brian Taylor, Alex Linenberger and Seth Thompson, finished second (1:40.63).

For Central, Burmaster won the 100 butterfly in 54.58 seconds and took second in the 100 breast stroke (1:08.76). He also teamed with Ethan Schulte, Nick Rost and Adrian Ruvalcaba to win both the 200 medley relay (1:49.40) and 400 free relay (3:35.77).

Rost added a second-place finish in the 200 free (1:58.32).