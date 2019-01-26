BOYS
Abilene 62, Hays-TMP-Marian 45
Arkansas City 65, Goddard 48
BV North 69, BV Southwest 44
BV Northwest 67, St. Thomas Aquinas 58
BV Randolph 67, Doniphan West 32
Baxter Springs 65, Riverton 34
Bishop Miege 56, Olathe South 48
Caldwell 47, West Elk 32
Central Heights 42, Jayhawk Linn 41
Chanute 82, Iola 53
Chapman 52, Holton 39
Cherryvale 70, Bluestem 53
Clifton-Clyde 58, Frankfort 45
Crest 51, Uniontown 45
DeSoto 43, Paola 32
Ellis 58, Plainville 39
Emporia 66, Topeka Hayden 56
Erie 60, Humboldt 47
Eureka 64, Fredonia 36
Girard 47, Pittsburg Colgan 38
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 44, Thunder Ridge 32
Goddard-Eisenhower 56, Hutchinson 37
Hanover 45, Centralia 43
Hesston 41, Buhler 26
Hiawatha 73, Horton 48
Highland Park 61, Shawnee Heights 60
Hill City 36, Trego 35
Hillsboro 72, Sterling 52
Hoxie 53, Quinter 38
Hutchinson Trinity 75, Salina Sacred Heart 71, 2OT
KC Bishop Ward 60, Heritage Christian 45
KC Christian 52, Pleasanton 33
Lawrence 92, KC Wyandotte 68
Liberal 52, Hugoton 31
Linn 47, Onaga 42
Maize 59, Newton 50
McLouth 52, West Franklin 41
Meade 62, Sublette 49
Moundridge 73, Goessel 41
Northeast-Arma 71, St. Paul 64
Northern Heights 56, Herington 16
Northern Valley 69, Logan 33
Norton 39, Goodland 34
Osborne 72, Lakeside 38
Oswego 59, Altoona-Midway 40
Otis-Bison 55, Sylvan-Lucas 29
Ottawa 37, Eudora 30
Parsons 51, Labette County 40
Phillipsburg 58, Oakley 37
Pike Valley 46, Chase 39
Pittsburg 66, Independence 51
Rawlins County 54, St. Francis 52
Republic County 66, Solomon 35
Royal Valley 61, Burlington 53
Rural Vista 39, Wakefield 23
SM Northwest 67, Leavenworth 46
SM South 64, SM West 53
Salina Central 52, Hays 39
Salina South 66, Derby 52
Santa Fe Trail 47, Osage City 37
Scott City 69, Lakin 60
Silver Lake 49, Sabetha 45
Smoky Valley 51, Clay Center 29
St. Mary's 55, Jackson Heights 46
Stockton 56, Smith Center 51
Topeka 72, Topeka Seaman 61
Topeka West 51, Olathe Northwest 35
Wamego 57, Rock Creek 55, OT
Washburn Rural 62, Junction City 54
Wellsville 80, Anderson County 79
Weskan 56, Cheylin 33
Wichita Collegiate 72, Winfield 38
Wichita County 53, Southwestern Hts. 49
Wichita Sunrise 70, Fort Lauderdale University, Fla. 62
Wichita Trinity 77, Wichita Independent 24
Lyon County League Tournament
Semifinal
Burlingame 40, Madison/Hamilton 35
Lebo 27, Olpe 23
SPIAA Tournament
Satanta 52, Ingalls 43
Consolation
Ashland 57, Pawnee Heights 54
Minneola 44, Spearville 39
Semifinal
South Central 50, Kiowa County 34
South Gray 67, Hodgeman County 48
GIRLS
Axtell 50, Riverside 23
Centralia 52, Hanover 50
Centre 43, Peabody-Burns 18
Chase 50, Pike Valley 39
Cherryvale 48, Bluestem 44
Clay Center 64, Smoky Valley 18
Colby 63, Holcomb 41
DeSoto 58, Paola 45
Doniphan West 67, BV Randolph 46
Eudora 66, Ottawa 43
Eureka 69, Fredonia 32
Fort Scott 40, Bonner Springs 29
Frankfort 63, Clifton-Clyde 33
Girard 42, Pittsburg Colgan 38
Golden Plains 59, Triplains-Brewster 16
Hays 73, Salina Central 65
Hays-TMP-Marian 44, Abilene 35
Hesston 42, Buhler 35, 2OT
Holton 50, Chapman 37
Hoxie 45, Quinter 31
Hutchinson Trinity 51, Salina Sacred Heart 30
Jayhawk Linn 37, Central Heights 25
KC Bishop Ward 59, Heritage Christian 46
Labette County 69, Parsons 60, OT
Lakeside 42, Osborne 38
Liberal 52, Hugoton 31
Linn 51, Onaga 27
Logan 47, Northern Valley 42
Lyons 52, Ellinwood 39
Macksville 42, Ness City 32
McLouth 39, West Franklin 24
Norton 44, Goodland 23
Osage City 43, Santa Fe Trail 40
Oswego 54, Altoona-Midway 19
Otis-Bison 53, Sylvan-Lucas 36
Phillipsburg 58, Oakley 37
Pittsburg 61, Independence 55
Pleasanton 50, KC Christian 15
Rawlins County 54, St. Francis 53
Republic County 66, Solomon 35
Rockhurst, Mo. 60, SM East 44
Royal Valley 61, Burlington 53
Rural Vista 53, Wakefield 24
Sabetha 34, Silver Lake 32
Scott City 54, Lakin 27
Sedan 46, Oxford 31
Smith Center 59, Stockton 35
Southeast Saline 41, Ellsworth 25
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 52, Tescott 19
St. Paul 54, Northeast-Arma 36
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, BV Northwest 19
Stanton County 43, Syracuse 40
Sterling 58, Hillsboro 28
Sublette 53, Meade 44
Thunder Ridge 64, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 29
Trego 57, Hill City 25
Uniontown 59, Crest 36
Valley Heights 52, Wetmore 30
Victoria 43, La Crosse 33
Wabaunsee 58, Riley County 32
Wamego 44, Rock Creek 41
Weskan 56, Cheylin 33
West Elk 52, Caldwell 30
Wilson 52, Rock Hills 27
Glacier's Edge Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Goddard-Eisenhower 69, SM North 28
Topeka 58, SM South 47
Semifinal
Topeka Seaman 44, Emporia 31
Wichita Northwest 66, Derby 52
Haven Wildcat Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Garden Plain 53, Andale 47
Moundridge 31, Kingman 30
Semifinal
Cheney 49, Rose Hill 41
Haven 50, Nickerson 41
Hiawatha Invitational Tournament
Jackson Heights 61, Horton 25
Jefferson County North Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Rossville 46, Oskaloosa 33
Semifinal
Jefferson North 38, Valley Falls 30
Pleasant Ridge 55, Atchison County 31
Lady Cat Classic Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Wichita Campus 43, Gardner-Edgerton 27
Wichita East 65, El Dorado 45
Semifinal
Maize South 57, Augusta 40
Mill Valley 54, Circle 49
Lady Firebirds Winter Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Hutchinson 62, Junction City 17
Olathe West 65, Topeka West 28
Semifinal
Maize 59, Lawrence Free State 38
Lady Thunderbird Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Great Bend 44, SM East 40
KC Sumner 70, Shawnee Heights 69
Semifinal
Washburn Rural 45, Wichita South 26
Wichita Heights 90, Wichita Life Prep 68
Lyon County League Tournament
Semifinal
Olpe 54, Madison/Hamilton 24
Waverly 62, Hartford 39
Mid America Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Valley Center 55, Wellington 43
Wichita Southeast 69, Dodge City 39
Semifinal
McPherson 46, Ulysses 43
Olathe South 62, Manhattan 21
Newton Invitational
Consolation Semifinal
Newton 35, Garden City 33
SM Northwest 60, Kapaun Mount Carmel 12
Semifinal
Bishop Miege 71, Andover Central 44
Olathe Northwest 57, Wichita Bishop Carroll 50
Steve Shepherd Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Clearwater 53, Fairfield 37
Semifinal
Inman 42, Chaparral 34
Sedgwick 45, Canton-Galva 36
Top Gun Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Louisburg 62, Anderson County 46
Topeka Hayden 66, Spring Hill 51
Semifinal
Baldwin 71, Wellsville 51
Nemaha Central 40, Lansing 28