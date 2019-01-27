The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 620-665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.

HUTCHINSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in need of volunteers to work the Information Desk. Volunteers greet visitors, answer the phone, and use a computer to look up names of patients. Volunteers must be 18 years old, courteous, and be able to get to know the hospital to direct guests. Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday. Volunteers are also needed to be Hosts/Hostesses for the Inpatient Rehab Unit. Volunteers are needed Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30-12:30 or later in the afternoon. Must enjoy being around people, be able to move from table to table and refresh drinks, able to easily start conversations. Substitute volunteers for the Gift Shop, ICU Waiting Room desk and Same Day Surgery desk are also needed Monday through Friday.

STRATACA is seeking volunteer Docents. Docents are responsible for all aspects of visitor tours. Volunteers provide safety instructions, operate the hoist to take visitors underground, provide information in the Gallery tour, provide a 30-minute scripted Dark Ride tour all while driving an electric cart and pulling three trailers. Volunteers must enjoy meeting new people, be comfortable speaking in front of groups, reliable and able to learn the materials, safety procedures and protocol.

COSMOSPHERE is in need of Information Desk volunteers. Duties include answering visitor's questions, referring people to staff members or areas of the building, assist with clerical duties and stocking of brochures. A friendly, outgoing personality is needed. Walking and standing required. Shifts are two to two and a half hours in the afternoons all seven days of the week. The Cosmosphere is also in need of tour Docents to serve at least one morning or afternoon a week. Volunteers will complete a training program. Qualifications include being friendly, patient, a strong voice, able to climb stairs easily, and an interest in the Cosmosphere. Another opportunity to serve is by being a part of the ROCKET TEAM. The Rocket Team helps with rocket launches. No experience is required as training will be provided. Rocket launch dates vary. Volunteers must be 18 years of age.

MEALS ON WHEELS is looking for Driver and Delivery volunteers. Volunteers deliver daily over the lunch hour in a two-person team. One volunteer drives the route, and the other delivers the meals to the home. Volunteers Must be at least 16 years old, and the driver volunteers must have a valid driver's license.

RENO COUNTY MUSEUM is seeking Reception/Gift Shop volunteers. Reception/gift shop volunteers would greet the public, provide information about the various facilities within the museum, maintain counts of all visitors, operate cash register and issue receipts, take admission for the Oodleplex, and help with small office tasks. Volunteers are needed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF RENO COUNTY is seeking several individuals and families to be matched with at-risk girls and boys between the ages of 5 and 17 to serve as positive influences in their lives. Volunteers are asked to make a six month to one-year commitment and meet with their little brother/sister once a week for two to four hours. Qualifications include the ability to successfully complete the application process.

SOUP KITCHEN needs volunteers to assist in the kitchen with preparing, serving, and cleaning up after meals. Volunteers must be friendly, non-judgmental, able to work with a group and able to follow directions. Volunteers are needed from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

FRIENDSHIP MEALS is seeking several volunteer Drivers to drive an agency car for the delivery of meals to homebound persons. These volunteers would only be driving; another volunteer takes the meals to the doors. A valid driver’s license and a good driving record are required for this position.

MENNONITE FRIENDSHIP COMMUNITIES is seeking volunteers to visit and read to patients, assist residents with taking a stroll outside and assist with craft activities. Volunteers will have a background check and TB test when starting out as a volunteer.