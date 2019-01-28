Between Friday and Sunday, 12 separate incidents of BB gun pellets being fired were reported throughout Salina.

According to a report by Sgt. David Villanueva of the Salina Police Department, BB guns were fired at residential homes, vehicles and pedestrians by a moving vehicle or vehicles. Four people reported minor injuries as a result of being struck by pellets, Villanueva said.

Shots were reported being fired in the 1900 block of Ingman, the 1900 block of Roach, the 1100 block of Acorn, the 100 block of North Santa Fe, the 700 block of North Ninth, the 500 block of South 11th, the 700 block of Fairdale, the 1200 block of East Cloud, the 100 block of West Iron, the 400 block of South 11th and the 400 block of South 12th.

A juvenile male has been arrested in connection with the shootings, but it continues to be an ongoing investigation and further arrests are expected, Villanueva said.

Anyone with information about this event is encouraged to call the Salina Police Department at 826-7210 or CrimeStoppers at 825-TIPS.