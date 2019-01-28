Send events to:

life@salina.com

Monday 28

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required.

Crystal Creek in concert: 10 a.m., Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth. Everyone welcome.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 145B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

Crystal Creek in concert: 3 p.m., Pinnacle Park, 2936 Georgia. Everyone welcome.

Salina City Commission Meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

MANHATTAN—Rural and Independent Innovators Conference: 8 a.m., Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont. Cost: $50-$85. (785) 234-3235, ksbdc@washburn.edu.

McPHERSON—"Big Ideas" Parenting Styles: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin.

Tuesday 29

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Tree Advisory Board meeting: 11:30 p.m., Lakewood Discovery Center, 205 Lakewood.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 1-6 p.m., 145B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

Winter Farmers' Market: 4-7 p.m., Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. Fifth. EBT/SNAP accepted; participating in Double Up Food Bucks to stretch EBT food dollars for more fruits and veggies.

Book Bunch: 6 p.m. , Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. For ages 11-17 years. Registration required.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.