Congratulations are in order to the following people and organizations, which appeared in The Newton Kansan last week:

• Susan Fox of Newton, who has served as a volunteer art teacher at Newton Bible Christian School and Norm's Coffee Bar for an after school program.

• Volunteers from the Harvey County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program who hosted a Martin Luther King Day project of collecting donations for SafeHope, the Salvation Army, New Jerusalem Missions and New Hope Shelter.

• Sen. Carolyn McGinn, who chaired a transportation committee/task force and a hearing on passenger rail in the Legislature last week.

• Members of the Keep Improving District Schools task force in the Remington USD 206 school district who will host a series of informational meetings on a proposed bond issue.

• Dr. Donald Blakeslee of Wichita Sate University, who will be the first lecturer in the upcoming Dyck Arboretum lecture series and will speak about the lost city of Etzanoa.

• Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, which announced a charitable effort to help local federal workers who were furloughed or working without pay during the recent government shutdown.

• Members of the local USDA field office who reported back to work before the government shutdown ended.

• John Sharp of Hesston, who will lead an MCC Lunch and Learn to discuss his son MJ's murder and story.

• DesiRay Kernal of Newton High School basketball, who scored with about five seconds left in the team's consolation semifinal game of the Newton Invitational Tournament and was credited with the game winning shot.

• Bishop Miege girls basketball, for earning a spot in the Newton Invitational Tournament championship game for the seventh consecutive year.

• Halstead High School girls basketball, for earning a spot in championship game of the 52nd Eli J. Walter Invitational at Berean Academy.

• Sedgwick High School girls basketball, for earning a spot in the finals of the 39th Steve Shepherd Invitational .

• SafeHope shelter, which received a special use permit from the City of Newton and will now be able to expand its facility.

• Dr. Milton Claassen, who was named as the next speaker at the Frederic Remington Area Historical Society.

• Kauffman Museum, which announced activities for the the annual Kansas Day celebration.

• Berean Academy singers who will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York in February

• The Hesston College aviation program, which was approved to become a bachelor's degree program.

• Drew Lindeman of Goessel High School basketball, who led the Bluebirds with 26 points for a win over Burrton in the Burrton Invitational.

• The Berean Academy girls basketball team, for collecting a win over rival Goessel in the first round of the 52nd Eli J. Walter Invitational at Berean.

• Kyle Wilson of Bethel College who was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.

• Greg Fast, industrial arts teacher at Moundridge High School, who secured a $5,000 grant for the school for the purchase of equipment used in his classes.

• Volunteers who helped with projects at Newton Public Library, Carriage Factory Art Gallery, Norm's Coffee Bar and Offender/Victim Ministries for a Newton Community for Racial Justice observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

• The community of Moundridge, which is considering a grant for the Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program for the construction of a new pool.

• Sherdell H. Breathett Sr. of Wichita, who delivered the Martin Luther King Jr. Day address at Bethel College.

• Prairie View, which announced the next “A Beautiful View” art contest and auction.

• Deb Hamm, superintendent of USD 373, who was speaker for a meeting of The Informed Women of Harvey County.

• Jean Janzen and Jesse Nathan, who hosted a poetry reading at Bethel College.

• Zion Lutheran Church, which hosted a soup supper to benefit Caring Place.

• William Riley of Covington, Georgia, who was named the next tennis coach at Bethel College.

• Emilee Stucky, who founded Emilime Designs.

• Blair Loganbill of Hesston, who was appointed to the Bethel College Board of Directors.

• Bridges, Inc., of Newton, which was awarded a pair of state contracts in a recent bid opening by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

• Kendall Michalski of Bethel College women's basketball, who set as school record for three point goals in a single game.