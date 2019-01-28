Today's Birthday (01/28/19). Strengthen friendships to flourish this year. Coordinate, organize and strengthen support structures. Domestic matters may grab your attention. Revise a collaboration this winter. Get a physical energy boost this summer, before a private retreat provides insight and inspiration. Begin a vision quest next winter. Generate teamwork.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Consider long-term financial goals, and measure current progress. What you may notice first is wherever it's lacking. Plug budgetary leaks. Find clever ways to save.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Collaborate to surpass an obstacle with a shared objective. Save more than you spend. Contribute your time and talents. Listen, and provide support.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Listen to suggestions to raise physical performance. Slow to navigate changing conditions. Nurture your health and energy. Avoid overindulging. Enjoy extra rest.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax, and focus on immediate needs. Prioritize rest and fun with people you love. Relax to recharge. Romance can spark when least expected.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Take care of family necessities. Support each other through a change. Pamper your crew with delicious flavors and fragrances. Popcorn and a movie would be nice.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Connect with your networks. Sample a diverse view of news sources. Write, express and share your own perspective. Reveal what's underneath. Invite participation. Offer support.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Juggle income and expenses for a positive balance. Shipping delays or traffic could put a kink in your plans. Stay in communication to manage the flow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially strong and creative. Enjoy some personal focus time to pursue your heart's desire. Learn and develop. Grow skills and talents. Draw upon hidden resources.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 5 -- Rest and recuperate. Allow yourself private time for thinking and planning. Imagine how you'd like an upcoming event to go down. Make preparations. Give thanks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Share ideas and resources with your team. You don't need to start from scratch. Your friends are there for you. Someone has the perfect connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Professional opportunities tempt. Crazy dreams seem possible. Investigate to find out the bottom line. The truth gets revealed. Determine your best option.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Far horizons entice you out of your comfort zone. Study the latest techniques and ideas. Schedule carefully, and allow extra time for traffic.