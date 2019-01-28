A 47-year-old Topeka man remained Monday morning in the Montezuma County Jail in Cortez, Colo., in connection with taking a 14-year-old girl from the capital city.

The man, Michael Fitzgerald, had been sought by Topeka police, who secured a warrant for Fitzgerald’s arrest in connection with aggravated interference with parental custody and contributing to a child’s misconduct.

Authorities said Monday that Fitzgerald was awaiting extradition to Topeka.

Fitzgerald was wanted in connection with traveling to Colorado with Chloe N. Hunnicutt, 14, of Topeka, who had been reported as missing last week. Hunnicut was reported in protective custody after being found with Fitzgerald at Cortez, Colo.

Fitzgerald is a former Topeka Civic Theatre castmate with whom Chloe’s mother had suspected she was traveling.

The Journal, a Cortez, Colo., newspaper, reported Friday that Fitzgerald was arrested by Cortez police in connection with harboring a minor and second-degree kidnapping.

Fitzgerald and Hunnicutt were found Thursday night at the Days Inn by Wyndham Cortez, the Journal said.

An affidavit filed Friday by a Cortez police officer said three officers found Fitzgerald and Hunnicutt in a hotel room about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the Journal reported.

When the officers knocked on the hotel room door, Fitzgerald opened the door wearing only underwear and a T-shirt, according to the report.

Some details were redacted from the affidavit, but the Journal reported that in court Friday in Colorado, assistant district attorney Matthew Margeson said Hunnicutt was only wearing underwear when police arrived.

The affidavit stated that officers reported both beds in the room looked like they had been slept in.

Hunnicutt told officers outside of the hotel room that she wasn’t taken against her will and she and Fitzgerald didn’t have sexual intercourse, the Journal said.

The Journal said Hunnicutt was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and was placed in the custody of Montezuma County Social Services.

The affidavit stated Topeka police detective Scott Dickey tracked Fitzgerald’s vehicle using Mopar vehicle tracking and informed Cortez police of Fitzgerald’s location, the Journal reported

Fitzgerald was being held on a $30,000 bond.

Chloe’s mother, Kristen Adams-Hunnicutt, told The Topeka Capital-Journal on Thursday that her daughter and Fitzgerald were part of the cast of “Elf: The Musical,” a play put on last month at Topeka Civic Theatre.

TCT acted responsibly by removing Fitzgerald from the cast amid concerns about his behavior regarding Chloe, said Vickie Brokke, president and CEO of TCT.

Fitzgerald initially played the role of Walter, the father of main character Buddy the Elf, while Chloe was part of the ensemble and played both a waitress and a store elf.