One person was in the Lyon County Jail on Monday in Emporia following an incident in which officials said another person was intentionally struck by a car after an argument.

Lyon County sheriff's Sgt. Danny Broyles said the incident was reported around 4:02 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Commercial St. in Hartford.

According to Broyles, two individuals, Ryan Shepard and Ashley Everly, were previously involved in a verbal altercation in the street.

After the verbal altercation, Broyles said, Shepard got into a red passenger car and struck Everly.

Broyles said Shepard was located and taken into custody in the Coffey County town of Burlington. Shepard was booked into the Lyon County Jail in connection with aggravated battery, aggravated intimidation of a witness and driving with a suspended license.

Additional details, including information whether Everly was injured during the incident, weren't immediately available.