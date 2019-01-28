The first Hutchinson /Reno County Chamber of Commerce legislative forum of 2019 will be Saturday in the Fireside Room at Mennonite Friendship Communities, 200 Sunnydell Circle, in South Hutchinson.

A special appearance by Congressman Roger Marshall, touching on national level issues that are being discussed, will begin the focum from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Then from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Reno County legislators will begin their dialogue about topics of interest here in Kansas.

Reno County legislators invited to participate are Senator Ed Berger, and Representatives Joe Seiwert, Paul Waggoner, Jason Probst and Jack Thimesch.

The forums, sponsored by AT&T, are free and open to the public.