

Battle of the Badges Hutchinson: noon to 7 p.m. today, First Presbyterian Church Hutchinson, 201 E Sherman St, Hutchinson. Hosted by the American Red Cross. Donate blood, then vote for your favorite team of first responders. Who will win the bragging rights for this drive? The drive continues Tuesday and Wednesday in the church gym. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule your appointment for this drive at redcrossblood.org

Pitbull spay or neuter program: today through Jan. 31, Cause for Paws, Inc.-Hutchinson. Do you have a Pitbull/mix that needs to be spayed or neutered? You can have your Pitbull/mix spayed or neutered for only $10. Call Apple Lane 620-662-0515 or Central Kansas Vet Center 620-663-8387 to make your appointment before time runs out. This program will end Jan. 31.

D&D 5e Campaign: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. We're starting our journey to find the Crystal Gems. Join us every other Monday as we continue our campaign through a dragon-infested world. Ages 25 and under are welcome!

