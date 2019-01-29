ABILENE — The Arts Council of Dickinson County will host Abilene resident and historian Joe Basso, who will speak about the origins of nursery rhymes during a S.A.M. (Sharing the Arts with a Meal) event at noon Thursday in the east gallery of the Sunflower Hotel, 403 NW Third.

A retired teacher, Basso will talk about how nursery rhymes were not all based on joyful moments and how some of them were inspired by historical events.

Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. A discussion will follow Basso's presentation.

Admission is free, and no reservation are necessary.

For more information, call (785) 263-1884.