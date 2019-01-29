Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 2:38 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Justin Donovan, 34, Ottawa, on a Butler County warrant for reckless driving.

• 3:05 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Devin Schulz, 26, Overland Park, on a Franklin County warrant for probation revocation.

• 1:25 p.m. Saturday, 1700 block of US-59, Princeton, James Hogan, 24, Melvern, for driving while revoked.

• 2:56 p.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Destinee Howell, 22, homeless, on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for theft and a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

• 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Levi Oakes, 31, Ottawa, for three Franklin County bench warrants for failure to pay child support.

• 10:52 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of S. Beech St., Ottawa, a Osawatomie 17-year-old juvenile on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Thefts

• 12:53 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of Taylor St., Pomona, a 39-year-old Pomona male, reported an unknown person burglarized a residence and took multiple items.

• 2:31 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of Taylor St., Pomona, a 62-year-old Pomona female reported the theft of a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 3:08 a.m. Friday, 800 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, Robert McDowell, 35, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 9:43 a.m. Friday, 300 block of E. Fourth St., Ottawa, Vance Elder, 46, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 7:07 p.m. Friday, 800 block of E. Hamblin St., Ottawa, Cynthia Shirley, 31, Ottawa, for violating protection order.

• 3:55 a.m. Saturday, 2300 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Cori Arb, 30, Springfield, Missouri, on a Coffey County warrant and possession of methamphetamine, possession of opiates, narcotics, possession of felony paraphernalia, criminal possession of firearm by felon, possession of firearm of a person addicted or using and possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

• 8:34 a.m. Saturday, 200 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Seth Conner, 18, Ottawa, for burglary and contributing to child misconduct. A 17-year-old Ottawa juvenile and a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile also were arrested. One other known male has not been located yet. Case is under investigation.

• 4:44 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of S. Maple St., Ottawa, Levi Oakes, 31, Ottawa, on active Franklin County warrants.

• 6:28 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Angela McWhorter, 35, Quenemo, for theft from a business.

• 7:09 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile for theft and trespassing.

• 8:11 p.m. Saturday, 2300 block of S. Oak St., Dru Kramer, 48, Lane, for violation of a protection from abuse order.

Accidents

• Noon Friday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Tiffinie Hazen, 33, Ottawa, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle when it was struck by a 2006 Ford passenger car driven by Sarah Harris, 30, Wellsville. Harris was cited for disobeying a traffic signal.

• 8:36 p.m. Friday, 900 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Jose Erazo-Sagastume, 45, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for leaving the scene of an accident.

Thefts

• 10:08 a.m. Friday, 1000 block of S. Locust St., Ottawa, a 59 year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject stole his vehicle, which was later located in Independence, Missouri.

• 10:29 a.m. Friday, 500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, an 84-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject scammed him out of money.

• 4:26 p.m. Friday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 23 year-old Lawrence male reported a known subject stole items from a business.

• 4:36 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of S. Elm St., Ottawa, a 62-year-old Ottawa female reported known subjects stole items from her residence.

Incidents

• 1:05 a.m. Friday, 1700 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Sage Hildebrandt, 18, was issued a notice to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• 6:24 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of E. Wilson St., Ottawa, a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile was reported as a runaway and was later located.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Friday: 100 block of Walker Drive, public assist; 300 block of E. Third St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., recovered property; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 300 block of W. Seventh St., medical call.

• Saturday: 400 block of Main St., utility line break; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; 400 block of Pendelton Avenue, disturbance; 300 block of W. Seventh St., disturbance.

• Sunday: 300 block of E. Third St., check welfare; 200 block of Benton Drive, public assist; 300 block of Walnut St., harassment; 600 block of Main St., general information.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted on 12 medical calls Friday through Sunday.