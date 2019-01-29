Five women and five men have been chosen as finalists for Homecoming queen and king at Cowley College.

Crowning of this year’s queen and king will take place at halftime of the men’s basketball game vs. Butler on Feb. 20. The men’s game begins at 7:30 p.m. The Homecoming Dance will follow at 9:30 p.m. in the Earle N. Wright Community Room.

This year’s Homecoming theme is “Oh the places you’ll go…as a Tiger”.

Homecoming activities will run February 18-21.

Queen finalists are, Thais Lindemayer Gomes, Taylor Hinnenkamp, Milica Kusmuk, Taylor Woodward, and Morgan Worley.

King finalists are, Tanner Blackmore, Warren Graves, Andre Thompson, Carlos Trapero, and Brenden Van Dyke.