GYPSUM — Hannah Mortimer has made a career in basketball — albeit a relatively short one so far — by proving people wrong.

In fact, that was her challenge to Southeast of Saline students of all ages Monday afternoon during an assembly in the high school gym celebrating her return to her alma mater.

So it had to pain her when someone asked during a question-and-answer session if she could dunk a basketball. At 5-foot-4, it might be the one thing she can't do on the court.

"Yes, if someone throws me up there or if the goal is about 7 feet," Mortimer said with a smile.

No, you won't see her dunking the ball when she appears with the Harlem Globetrotters next Monday night at the Tony's Pizza Events Center. You will see her perform the tricks that allowed her to defy all odds and earn a place with the iconic sports entertainers.

Mortimer was in Salina not just to visit her hometown but to promote to promote the Globetrotters' game against their perennial foils, the Washington Generals. She's in her second season with the team.

"It's always fun to come back here and say a few words to inspire (the students)," said Mortimer, a 2012 Southeast graduate, who went on to play at Brown Mackie College in Salina and then Wichita State University before catching the eye of the Globetrotters. "It's a special place and there are a lot of familiar faces.

"This community really helped me grow as an athlete."

Credit to Dad

Southeast may have provided Mortimer with her basketball foundation, but it was her father, Vaughn, who unwittingly provided the spark that eventually led her to the Globetrotters.

"I wrestled here at Southeast of Saline, but my cousins and dad and most of my family played basketball," Vaughn said. "I just happened to be able to spin a basketball.

"I just started showing her and her sister (Haley) how to do it and she just kept getting better and better. Then she started doing harder tricks."

The ball tricks, which included spinning the ball as well as dribbling and rolling the ball on her arms, turned into a hobby, especially as her college teammates challenged her to raise the bar. She posted videos on social media, which made their way to the Globetrotters.

But her message to the students, who roared when she performed part of her Globetrotter "Magic Circle" routine, was less about basketball than about striving to succeed at whatever goals they pursue.

"Coming from a small school, I was told by a lot of people that not only could I not play Division I basketball, but no way could I play professionally," he told them. "But instead of letting it kill my dreams and knock me down I took that as a challenge.

"Just because you may not be the most talented, the fastest person, the most skilled person in the room, you can be successful, and that doesn't mean you can't be be the hardest worker. If you put in the hard work and you have the desire, you will be able to do anything your heart desires."

Two lucky elementary students, 6-year-old kindergartener Acelynn Matt, and second-grader Diehl Forsberg, 7, even got to try their hand at spinning the ball with Mortimer's help.

For their efforts, they each received a set of official Globetrotter wristbands.

Diehl, who wasn't old enough to see Mortimer play basketball for Southeast, nevertheless enjoyed seeing her in person, decked out in her Globetrotter warmups. His favorite part?

"I got to spin the ball," he said.

Mortimer, who attended Southeast of Saline from kindergarten through high school, told the students that when she signed with the Globetrotters after an invitation to their New Jersey training camp, she became just the 17th female player in the team's history. She was greatly inspired fellow Kansan Lynette Woodard, the first women Globetrotter in 1985.

"Just because it has not been done yet doesn't mean it's impossible," she said.

Those were the words that resonated with Acelynn, who like Diehl was too young to have seen Mortimer play in high school.

"When she said you can't do something — yet," Acelynn said with a smile. "The power of yet."

Gift to school

Mortimer, who goes by the moniker "Mighty," presented one of her No. 8 Globetrotters jerseys to Southeast administrators during the assembly. Last year, the school retired Mortimer's Southeast jersey during a game.

Wayne Sager, Southeast athletic director and the Trojans' coach during Mortimer's playing days, said the jersey will be displayed in the school trophy case.

"I think what's neat is what we talked about, that you can go from Southeast of Saline to playing basketball all over the world," Sager said. "That's hopefully motivation for a lot of the young people here.

"I'm so happy to see her become successful at something that she loves."

Mortimer, who has played with the Globetrotters all over the United States and even in Europe, said her favorite venue was New York's Madison Square Garden.

Asked by one boy why she does basketball all the time, she didn't hesitate.

"Because I have such a huge amount of love for the sport and the game," she said. "I know for a fact that it makes me happy every single day.

"And it's my job now."