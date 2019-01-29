The following was published in the Newton Kansan Jan. 29, 2019, print edition on page 5B.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF HARVEY COUNTY, KANSAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHERYL ANN SCHRADER, deceased.

No. 19PR 9

(Chap. 59, Probate)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Cheryl Ann Schrader, deceased, and all persons concerned:

Notice is hereby given that a petition for the probate of the Will of Cheryl Ann Schrader, deceased, dated July 23, 2003, was filed in the District Court of Harvey County, Kansas, on January 25, 2019, and Aaron Schrader has been duly appointed Administrator c.t.a. of said Will and Estate and duly qualified

as such Administrator c.t.a. and Letters of Administration were issued to him on January 25, 2019.

All parties interested in said estate will take notice and govern themselves accordingly. All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the said estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited they shall be for- ever barred.

Aaron Schrader, Executor GOOSSEN LAW OFFICE 116 E. Bdwy., P.O. Box 725

Newton, Kansas 67114 Ph. 316-283-3627

(First published in THE NEWTON KANSAN on January 29, 2019. Subsequently published therein on February 5 and February 12, 2019.)