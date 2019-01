A Topeka organization dedicated to reducing crime in the community will have its second organizational meeting of the year this week.

The One Topeka Family Coalition will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at True Light Baptist Church, 2046 S.E. California Ave.

Organizations interested in taking part in One Topeka Family are invited to send representatives to the meeting.

For more information, visit www.onetopekafamily.com, call (785) 861-6673 or email Curtispitts54@gmail.com.