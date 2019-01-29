Kamryn Stinebaugh the clubs president begins the meeting with roll call which was your favorite thing about winter. There were 25 kids and 13 parents present.

New business: deciding on if we want to go to club days. What would we like to do? Some options were to do gavel games or a skit. We decided we did want to do something at club days but we are not exactly sure just what yet.

Talks and Projects: Jotham Meyer did a talk on wood working. Josiah Meyer did a program on a rabbit disorder/disease.

Recreation: Hans Higbie, Graham Higbie and Josiah Meyer had a game called telephone.

Graham Higbie moved that we adjourn the meeting. Hans Higbie seconded the motion.

— Jaley Ferguson