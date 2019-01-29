“We sold the farm, but still live here; that was part of the agreement,” a Richmond farmer said.

Larry and Elsie MacArthur spent their whole married life on that farm southwest of Richmond.

“I’m 81, and Elsie’s 78,” Larry said. “We’ve slowed down. You’d have to say pretty much retired, getting about that time.”

Most proud of his lifetime profession, a farmer, MacArthur has seen a transition in the business.

“I remember helping dad shuck corn by hand when he was farming near Belvue,” Larry said. “I’d get to drive the horse and wagon to the field on that bottomland Kaw Valley farm. Then the horse knew when to stop and go upon command.”

When corn pickers came into use, there were always a few small ears and stubs left behind, he said.

“I’d help dad pick them up and use money from that for an Outdoor Life subscription,” Larry said. “We both liked the magazine.”

His dad won the best corn yield contest one year.

“I think that was 1947,” Larry recalled. “It seems like he may have had 70 bushels an acre, uncertain, still would have been a lot back then. I don’t know what seed cost, but not much compared to nowadays.”

Larry’s grandfather grew up in the Flint Hills and had cattle operations.

“Dad thought crop production was better and moved to Pottawatomie County,” he said.

Still, cattle looked profitable to Larry’s dad at one point.

“He bought feeder calves high, they gained well, but the market went down, and he sold them low,” Larry said. “It was the same experience my grandfather had. Their calves broke even, didn’t lose necessarily, but they both could have sold the grain instead and made a profit.”

It was an impression maker to Larry.

“I’ve never been in the cattle business, always stuck to crop production,” he said.

The family farming operation moved to south of Ottawa during his teenage years. Earning a scholarship to attend Ottawa University, he envisioned being an engineer designing roads and bridges and leaving the family farm.

“I had to take a whole bunch of tests, and more tests,” Larry said with a frown. “There were lots of math questions, and I just didn’t do very well on them. The college professor said he appreciated my ambition, but being an engineer pretty much required making calculations. He said it’d be pretty hard for me to be a successful engineer. I was already a farmer, so that’s what I did, been farming all of my life.

“Now, Elsie and I’ve farmed this place near Richmond since we got married.”

That’s been more than four decades.

“It’s a half section,” Larry said. “We grew wheat, corn, soybeans; tried milo but it was itchy like oats, so got away from that.”

Actually about 220 acres of crop ground, with some pasture land put up as hay.

“Essentially a combination farm, including CRP (Conservation Reserve Program) acres now,” Larry said.

Closely monitoring prices, some grain would typically be sold at harvest, with the additional put in the bin.

“It’s always been difficult to know how to market, when to sell, or store,” Larry said.

He has always been a fulltime farmer, but did lend a helping hand to others.

“Oh, I’d take an odd job to help somebody sometimes, but basically [did] my own farming,” he said. “I did hire custom workers occasionally, during harvest and the like.”

As technology changed, he made the transition as well.

“I always had lots of equipment; was probably overpowered with tractors,” he said. “Had John Deere’s, 4010, 4020, 4415 and 5020; the farmer who bought the land wanted the 5020, so I sold it.”

Most of the modern equipment line remains under his ownership.

“I’ve sold some pieces, and I’ll sell more if somebody comes along and makes a good offer,” Larry said.

The MacArthurs have a daughter and two granddaughters.

“Elsie has always been a farm housewife,” Larry said. “She enjoys it, is a good cook and I like to eat. Elsie bakes bread, cinnamon rolls, and does quite a bit of canning. She’s always had a garden, grows a lot of our food. I help out with the hoeing sometimes.

“Elsie really has a knack for sweet potatoes, which come to find out are one of the most nutritious foods. Better than Irish potatoes, less carbohydrates which can cause high blood pressure, I guess. I really like sweet potatoes now too.”

When the couple had an opportunity to sell the farm ground, they insisted on keeping their home.

“We hear about farm couples who retire, move to town and often don’t live long,” Larry said. “We didn’t want to be like that This works well for us. We try to walk from half-a-mile to two miles every day.”

Always hand-in-hand.

“Walking helps keep us spry and we can check on the crops in the area while we’re at it,” he said. “There’s lot of good scenery around here to enjoy. The neighbor across the road raises pheasants. We like to watch them, especially when one gets out and comes to visit.”

Larry did have a computer.

“I learned how to us it, but then the bill went up, and I canceled,” he said. “I depend on newspapers and radio for my news.”