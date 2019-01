Emergency crews were sent early Wednesday to a rollover crash on a highway in southern Shawnee County.

The crash was reported around 6:35 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 6600 block of S.W. US-75 highway.

Initial reports indicated a truck rolled over at that location.

Initial reports indicated the driver was out of the truck by 6:45 a.m. No serious injuries were reported.

